Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault and battery by his makeup artist in new lawsuit

A former makeup artist for Garth Brooks accused the country music star of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Brooks, 62, allegedly raped "Jane Roe" in 2019 during a work trip, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The woman was first hired in 1999 to style Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood. She began working for Brooks in 2017, a few years before the alleged events took place.

The country music star reportedly filed a lawsuit attempting to block the makeup artist's impending suit, according to CNN. In the document, filed under "John Doe," Brooks denied the woman's claims.

Reps for Brooks and Yearwood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.