Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault and battery by his makeup artist in new lawsuit

The former makeup artist worked for both Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Garth Brooks says there's nothing 'God could invent' that would keep him apart from Trisha Yearwood Video

Garth Brooks says there's nothing 'God could invent' that would keep him apart from Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks told Fox News Digital that his relationship with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, was tested while opening the Friends in Low Places honky-tonk.

A former makeup artist for Garth Brooks accused the country music star of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Brooks, 62, allegedly raped "Jane Roe" in 2019 during a work trip, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The woman was first hired in 1999 to style Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood. She began working for Brooks in 2017, a few years before the alleged events took place.

The country music star reportedly filed a lawsuit attempting to block the makeup artist's impending suit, according to CNN. In the document, filed under "John Doe," Brooks denied the woman's claims.

Reps for Brooks and Yearwood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Library of Congress

Garth Brooks was sued for sexual assault Thursday. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

