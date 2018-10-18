'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage helped Jamie Dornan prepare for 'Fifty Shades' performance

“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage has got Jamie Dornan’s back.

Dinklage, 49, recently stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” set, where he discussed his co-star in the upcoming HBO movie “My Dinner with Hervé.”

“You and Jamie Dornan both have … they’re big successes, but they have sort of cultish fans,” Colbert said Wednesday, while discussing the fantasy series and the "Fifty Shades" franchise. “Like very obsessive cultish fans.”

“Very different fans,” Dinklage quipped.

Colbert was doubtful.

“I don’t know, really?” he asked. “I mean, there’s a lot of fairly upsetting sex in both.”

Dinklage was quick to explain his position.

“I think ‘Game of Thrones’ fans would take issue with comparing the two,” Dinklage said, describing them as “very specific and lovely.”

“‘Fifty Shades’ fans have issues,” he added. “It’s all very suppressed issues, I think.”

Colbert asked the actor if he and Dornan ever compared the two fandoms.

“No, I read some of the screenplay, though, in our dressing room,” Dinklage shared. “I went in, he had to do some reshoots for ‘Fifty Shades’ and I would help him out learning lines.”

Dinklage admitted to running lines with Dornan, specifically playing the part of his on-screen love interest Anastasia Steele, portrayed by actress Dakota Johnson.

“I was just helping a friend learn lines,” he explained. “I nailed it. I really did.”

Colbert joked about the situation.

“I think that’s one of the lines,” he quipped.