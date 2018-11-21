'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer reportedly splits from fiancé after 11 years

It’s over for Natalie Dormer and her fiancé, Anthony Byrne.

The breakup news was confirmed in an interview for New Statesman. According to the magazine, “They’ve parted ways since promoting the film [‘In Darkness’] this summer.”

The former couple met on the set of “The Tudors” in 2007. They got engaged in 2011 when Byrne proposed on a boat in India.

Dormer and Byrne both hinted at trouble in interviews while promoting “In Darkness,” revealing that writing the film together often led to fights.

“Because we didn’t have an office or anything, we were in our own home writing, and then it would all kick off because we would disagree about something fundamentally or I would be a pain in the arse and I would challenge Nat, or myself,” Byrne told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s very easy to go, ‘Oh, don’t worry about that, it’s going to be fine,’ and you have to police that and in doing so you end up being the bad guy and end up having massive arguments.”

Meanwhile, the “Game of Thrones” actress told People in 2016, “I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a writing room but I wouldn’t recommend it with your other half.”

Reps for the actors did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.