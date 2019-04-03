‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke’s mom knows the show’s ending — but she doesn’t remember

“Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke has admitted she told her mom the ending of the show.

The 32-year-old actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, told Stephen Colbert on his show Tuesday night that she told her mom how the HBO series ends.

“I’ve got to be honest,” she said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “I told. I wasn’t supposed to… I told my mum.”

“But the good thing about telling my mum these things is that she’s a vault because she’s just done forgotten it,” Clarke continued, adding that she and her mom were talking about the show’s ending later, but her mom had already forgotten.

“She was like, ‘I can’t remember. What happens?’ And I was like ‘I don’t want to tell you twice. You missed your chance,’” the “Me Before You” star laughed.

Clarke did admit she was worried her mom would spill the beans without realizing it.

“If she falls asleep on a plane, I’m very worried that she’s going to say it and not realize her subconscious knows exactly what happens,” she told Colbert.

The late-night host then asked her if it was frustrating that she can’t talk about the highly anticipated ending.

“I can’t wait for this to be out,” she laughed. “I’m just going to say it. I know it. At one point I’m just going to — it’s just going to come out on live television.”

Last month, Clarke revealed she underwent two brain surgeries and almost died while filming the series in an essay published by The New Yorker.