‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington says Emilia Clarke blew him away when they met

The first moment Kit Harington met his co-star Emilia Clarke, he was blown away, he said.

The “Game of Thrones” star, who plays Jon Snow, was reminiscing about the hit HBO show -- which premiered its final season on Sunday -- for Esquire’s May cover story.

“I remember the first time I ever saw her,” Harington told the outlet about Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons.

“She came into the Fitzwilliam bar,” he continued. “I had been talking to Rich Madden at the bar and he went, ‘I’ve just met the new Daenerys. She’s gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t met her yet.’ And then she came in and I saw her and was like, ‘Wow.’”

“She takes your breath away when she walks into a room, Emilia,” he added.

Harington explained to Esquire that after that first meeting, he and Clarke -- whose characters are now love interests -- became friends on press tours and at Comic-Con rather than on the set of the show because their characters didn’t actually meet until Season 7.

“That’s a long time to be experiencing the same show and also the same kind of journey, me and Emilia, because we’ve followed the same path,” he told the outlet. “We both came out of drama school and this was our first big show, and we became kind of the ice and fire of it all a bit—the two youngish leads, I guess.”

When their characters finally did meet, he said it was strange.

“I remember our first scene together was bizarre. We kind of looked at each other and tried not to laugh,” he said.

Harington’s wife, former “Game of Thrones” actress Rose Leslie, is also close friends with Clarke, he said, and after the Season 8 premiere on Sunday, Harington admitted their friendship made it “really odd” for him to kiss Clarke on screen.

"Emilia and I had been best friends over a seven-year period and by the time we had to kiss it seemed really odd,” Harington, 32, told The Daily Mirror.

“Emilia, Rose and I are good friends, so even though you’re actors and it’s your job, there’s an element of weirdness when the three of us are having dinner and we had a kissing scene that day."

It's not that weird, however. He joked, “She’s wonderful and I love Emilia and I’ve loved working with her. And it’s not hard to kiss her, is it?”

