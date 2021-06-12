'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke names potential new suspect behind show's infamous coffee cup snafu

Emilia Clarke has a new take on an old controversy.

The "Game of Thrones" star teased another person who might be responsible for the show's infamous coffee cup snafu from 2019.

The actress was answering questions about her day-to-day life for theSkimm's "Texting With" series when she was asked what her "morning drink of choice" is.

"It's not Starbucks -- spoiler," Clarke, 34, reacted. "I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you, Dan Weiss."

Weiss is known as the co-creator and showrunner behind the Emmy-winning fantasy television series. Clarke's joke may bring some closure to the infamous gaffe in which eagle-eyed viewers spotted a disposable Starbucks cup during a scene from Season 8, Episode 4, while Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane celebrated the victory over the Night King.

The camera panned to Daenerys Targaryen, who was sipping wine, when the cup from out of the realm appears sitting on the table. The disposable coffee cup was accidentally left while the scene was being prepped.

At the time, the network apologized for the error and later digitally removed it from the scene.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," HBO said.

The show's art director, Hauke Richter, told TMZ the coffee cup was from a local shop in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where the show filmed.

The snafu prompted hilarious reactions from "GOT"s loyal viewership, resulting in nonstop memes that circulated social media.

Weiss isn't the first potential suspect Clarke has named. Clarke previously told Jimmy Fallon during his late-night talk show that her co-star Conleth Hill was responsible.

"Here's the truth: We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth, who plays Varys -- who's sitting next to me in that scene -- he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,'" she said (via People).

"It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup! He said so," she added. "He said, 'I think it was. I am sorry, darling. I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.'"

"I think that's who did it," Clarke concluded. "He said it -- he might have been drunk -- but he said it!"