'Friends' star Courteney Cox stays young with ice baths and hypnotism: ‘It’s worth it’

Courteney Cox knows a thing or two about wellness.

In a recent Instagram post, Cox posted a video of herself getting into an ice bath with wetsuit socks, asking her followers if it was considered "cheating" to be wearing them. Her justification was "your feet get really f---ing cold."

The actress previously spoke about her love of ice baths in a November 2023 interview with Glamour. She told the outlet she is a big believer in "hydration" and will do anything to hydrate her skin, whether the trendy word for it is "flooding or slugging or slagging."

"I thought I would never do a cold plunge. I thought I would hate it, but I love it so much," she told the outlet at the time. "I feel great for hours afterward. So, as much as you dread getting in, you know that you’re going to feel so good. … The dopamine hit you get from it lasts a long time. Do it. Really, it’s worth it."

'FREINDS' STAR COURTENEY COX CAUGHT 'CHEATING' DURING STRIPPED-DOWN COLD PLUNGE

Here's a look at a few other treatments she's done for her health and wellness.

Hypnotism

As much as she's into keeping her mind and body healthy now, Cox had a smoking habit when she was younger and turned to hypnosis to break it.

In a conversation with NewYou, Cox admitted she used to be a cigarette smoker, saying "I loved smoking." She said she quit the habit when she was 34, explaining she couldn't "believe how hard that was."

"I went to this guy in Boston, Yefim Shubentsov. He’s known as the "Mad Russian," and he hypnotized me," she told the outlet. "I was like, ‘Really, that was it? Now I don’t want to smoke?’ But there’s something about the power of our minds."

Infrared sauna

Cox and best friend Jennifer Aniston are in the wellness game together, each turning the other on to different trends and techniques.

When speaking with Shape Magazine in August 2017, Aniston spoke about the influence Cox has had on her wellness, saying she helped her fall in love with infrared saunas.

"I have an infrared sauna that I fell in love with. My friend Courteney Cox — you may know her — had a portable infrared sauna that you go into," Aniston told the outlet. "It kind of looks like a little igloo. It's such a game changer in terms of your skin detoxification and cell rejuvenation.

"So, that I do a couple times a week right after I do the gym. I've noticed a real change in my energy, and my sleep and my skin."

Lasers

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

One of the beauty trends Cox has in her rotation is laser treatments to keep her skin tight, reduce discoloration and many other benefits.

When speaking with NewYou, the "Friends" actress gushed about the different laser treatments she's tried, saying "I am a big laser believer" and calling them "the wave of the future."

She told the outlet she had just tried Ulthera, which is meant to promote collagen production and helps lift the skin on your chin, neck and brows, and keeps it toned and tight, giving off a youthful appearance. She also expressed how excited she was to try Fraxel, which she said would get rid of the brown spots all over her body.

"In the mornings, I always use a LightStim treatment, which is a red light panel. They make a mask as well,’ she said. "But I like to be able to just sit under it as a way for me to start my day. It’s my version of going outside and standing in the sun for a few minutes. I like it. It relaxes me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tennis

In addition to keeping her mind and body healthy through lasers and saunas, Cox also exercises quite a bit.

When speaking with Marie Claire in September 2022, Cox laid out her fitness routine. She told the outlet she does palates at least once a week and has gotten more into weightlifting the older she gets.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

One of Cox's favorite workouts is playing tennis, telling Vogue in February 2023 she plays the sport at least twice a week. She often shares fun videos of herself playing tennis on her Instagram, sometimes playing with professionals and other times posting funny skits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I look horrible when I play tennis," she told the outlet. "I mean, I used to wear cute little shorts; now, it’s just not the same. I wear one of those turtleneck sunscreen things, my Asics sneakers, a hat. And I’ve got the wrist band, the elbow band, the knee brace. I’ve got sunscreen on. And I wear an Apple Watch because I really care how high my heart rate gets."