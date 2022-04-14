Expand / Collapse search
Netflix
Published

Frank Langella fired from Netflix's 'Fall of the House of Usher' after sexual misconduct investigation

Langella's role in the Netflix series will be recast

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Frank Langella has been fired from the Netflix series "The Fall of the House of Usher" following the completion of a sexual misconduct investigation, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Langella, 84, was the subject of the completed investigation, production sources told Deadline. TMZ reported earlier this week that Langella, who starred as Roderick Usher in the series, had been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior on set.

Frank Langella has been fired from the Netflix show "The Fall of the House of Usher."

The actor allegedly made an inappropriate joke that was sexual in nature, according to the outlet. 

Langella also touched a female co-star's leg at some point during filming and brought attention to the moment by saying, "Did you like that?" production sources told TMZ.

The actor had not been scheduled for filming this week while the investigation was ongoing.

A representative for Langella did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Frank Langella was the subject of a sexual misconduct probe, according to reports.

The Oscar-nominated actor's role will be recast, according to Deadline. All scenes involving Langella will be reshot. Filming with the other cast members will continue for now until his role is recast.

The show is filming in British Columbia, Canada.

Frank Langella is known for his roles in "Frost/Nixon," "Dracula" and "The Box."

"The Fall of the House of Usher" also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill.

Langella is known for his film performances in "Frost/Nixon," "Dracula" and "The Box."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

