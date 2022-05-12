Fran Drescher recalls getting Elton John on 'The Nanny'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fran Drescher recalled getting Elton John to come on "The Nanny" in a recent interview.

The 64-year-old actress admitted in an interview with USA Today that it took almost two years to get the musician to agree to a cameo.

"It took me a year or two get him on the show. I was always an Elton John AIDS Foundation supporter and we were very warm to each other at all of his events."

"When his documentary ‘Tantrums & Tiaras’ was coming out, his publicist said, ‘Maybe this would be a good time to put him on the show to promote the documentary.'"

Drescher further explained how they incorporated Elton John into the episode.

"There's a scene (in the film) where he throws a tantrum because he's trying to play tennis and a fan starts saying, ‘Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo!’ So we thought it'd be funny if Fran was actually the ‘Yoo-hoo' lady and gets in trouble when she has the opportunity to meet him through Mr. Sheffield. That was an amazing episode and he couldn't have been more gracious."

The "Happily Divorced" star revealed the cast of "The Nanny" even filled the "Rocket Man" singer's dressing room with his favorite flower.

"We heard that he loves red roses, so we filled his dressing room with red roses."

Drescher previously opened up about her favorite episode after "The Nanny" was brought to the streaming platform HBO Max.

"The pilot was an amazing pilot, because you really wanted to come back and spend more time with these people you just met," she said on the "Today" show.

"But they didn't really have the budget. They didn't want to give us all the money, so we kind of borrowed everything to do it and then as soon as we got picked up, that was when we did the animated opening titles. That was when we got that beautiful set with the curved staircase and all that."