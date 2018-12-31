Fox News stars Kennedy, Pete Hegseth to host ‘All-American New Year’ with exclusive President Trump interview

Fox News is wrapping up another successful year by ringing in 2019 with a star-studded New Year’s Eve special that will include an exclusive interview with President Trump.

Fox News Channel’s “All-American New Year” will be co-hosted by Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery and Pete Hegseth on Monday night live from Times Square in New York City. FNC’s Griff Jenkins and Carley Shimkus will kick off the festivities at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour special, “Countdown to All-American New Year” before Kennedy and Hegseth take over at 10 p.m. ET.

During the special, Hegseth will sit down with Trump to discuss the government shutdown, his New Year’s resolutions and what he hopes to accomplish in 2019.

Fox Nation’s “UN-PC” co-hosts Tyrus and Britt McHenry will be live from the jam-packed crowd in Times Square throughout the night, while Bryan Llenas will be reporting on security for New York City’s big bash.

Other Fox News personalities will be on location from hot spots throughout the country. Jedediah Bila will be live from the Haven Rooftop Bar in New York, Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren will be live from Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee, Lawrence Jones will be on location from the Riverview Room at JAX Brewery in New Orleans, Louisiana and Phil Keating will be live from the W Hotel in Miami, Florida.

SIGN UP FOR FOX NATION – THE NEW STREAMING SERVICE FOR FOX NEWS SUPERFANS

Meanwhile, veteran Fox News anchor Jon Scott has big night ahead of him, as he has been selected to partake in the prestigious honor of pressing the button that lowers the Waterford Crystal ball and counting down the final 60 seconds of 2018 as the world watches.

Scott was chosen to be part of an esteemed group of journalists partaking in the event to put an emphasis on the importance of a free press.

“It's humbling to be chosen to participate in the ball drop in Times Square, not just because of the venue or the size of the viewing audience, but because we're representing journalists all over the world whose voices have been stifled or completely silenced,” Scott said of the honor. “2018 was one of the deadliest years ever for journalists worldwide. Those of us who'll be onstage in Times Square enjoy the protections of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, but thousands of our colleagues across the globe do not.”

FOX NEWS’ JON SCOTT WILL BE HONORED AT FAMED TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

Scott, who hosts “Fox Report” every Saturday and Sunday, was selected along with Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, NBC News’ Lester Holt, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, TIME’s Edward Felsenthal, Washington Post editor Karen Attiah, CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers, New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Rebecca Blumenstein, Bloomberg’s Karen Toulon and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

“I hope our presence in this spectacular event, seen in every nation, will give courage and hope for 2019 to those who must file their reports in fear for their own safety and that of their families,” Scott said.

Fox News Channel finished 2018 as the most-watched basic cable network for the third consecutive year among both primetime and total day viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Rupert Murdoch’s network averaged 2.5 million primetime viewers, the highest-rated year since launching 22 years ago. No other basic cable network surpassed the two-million average viewership plateau, as ESPN averaged 1.8 million primetime viewers to finish second. As for total day ratings, Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers with second-place MSNBC falling short of the one-million mark.