Fox News Channel's prime-time viewership beats CNN again during Thursday's Julian Castro town hall

Fox News Channel's primetime viewership numbers beat out the cable news competition once again on Thursday night.

According to Nielson Media Research's early numbers, FNC bested CNN numbers even during the network's own town hall event with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

Averaging 2.7 million viewers and nearly 500,000 in the 25-54 age demographic, "The Ingraham Angle" numbers more than quadrupled CNN’s town hall in total viewers and almost tripled CNN in the 25-54 age category. CNN town hall's brought in 654,000 average viewers and 174,000 in the age range.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES CNN, MSNBC IN WEDNESDAY PRIMETIME RATINGS

CNN’s latest town hall ranked third in both categories and was down 41% in total viewers and down nearly 50% in the key 25-54 age demo. Thursday night's special event for Castro also marked the second lowest-rated weekday primetime town hall in cable news history.

It fell behind the viewership of Kirsten Gillibrand's town hall from April 9th which delivered just over 100,000 among adults 25-54.

In primetime (8 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET), Fox News Channel averaged 3.1 million total viewers and 518,000 in the 25-54 demo, defeating MSNBC and CNN combined in total viewers.

FOX NEWS TOPS ALL OTHER CABLE NETWORKS IN MUELLER REPORT BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

At 9 p.m. ET, "Hannity" brought in nearly 3.5 million viewers while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" delivered nearly 3.1 million viewers at 8 p.m. ET. Both hours on Fox News Channel also drew in over 500,000 in the key 25-54 age range.

Comparatively, at 8 p.m. ET CNN’s "Anderson Cooper 360" delivered 886,000 average viewers and 226,000 in the desired age range. While MSNBC’s "All in with Chris Hayes" brought in 1,554,000 average viewers and 233,000 in the age range.

In the 9 p.m. ET slot, CNN’s "Cuomo Primetime" delivered 919,000 average viewers and 214,000 in the 25-54 range and MSNBC’s "Rachel Maddow" delivered just over 2.6 million viewers and 380,000 in the prized age demo.

These ratings may vary slightly in the afternoon when final cable news ratings come out. Early news ratings are subject to rounding.