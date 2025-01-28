Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: TV star keeps home country secret, Mel Gibson understands stars leaving LA

Kate Middleton expected to come into more power, Billy Ray Cyrus and his son Trace deal with fallout of open letter

By Fox News Staff
Published
Gabriel Macht soft smiles wearing a classic black tuxedo split Mel Gibson in a navy blue suit smiles on the carpet

After moving out of the United States, TV actor Gabriel Macht is keeping where he relocated to "under wraps." Mel Gibson, who was recently appointed President Donald Trump's special ambassador in Hollywood, spoke out about stars leaving the city. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- 'Suits' star Gabriel Macht is keeping location of new home 'under wraps' after leaving US.

- Mel Gibson doesn’t ‘blame’ celebrities fleeing Hollywood but vows to ‘fix’ as Trump’s special ambassador.

- Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's body language in unedited scene is 'tense' but hard to detect malice: experts.

Kate Middleton wearing a white and navy matching dress and hat on a slant

Thanks to King Charles, Kate Middleton is likely to become the first Princess of Wales in 115 years who will have the authority to give royal warrants. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

'THE KATE EFFECT' - King Charles set to give Kate Middleton power to put $1 billion 'Kate Effect' into action.

'GET HELP' - Billy Ray Cyrus’ son claims his dad is threatening ‘legal action’ after open letter asking him to get help.

'ALL HELL BROKE LOOSE' - ‘Gone with the Wind’ star ‘fell into darkness’ before mental breakdown: author.

Vanna White in a lime green t-shirt smiles next to her son Nikko in a white t-shirt and backwards hat

Vanna White's son Nikko garnered a lot of attention on social media, and the vernacular to describe him confused the 67-year-old TV host. (Vanna White Instagram)

'I DON'T GET IT' - 'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White confused by son being called 'thirst trap.'

TURN BACK TIME - Cher's racy 'Turn Back Time' outfit left designer embarrassed: 'This is not family viewing.'

'TYPICAL SILAS ROBERTSON' - 'Duck Dynasty' star 'Uncle Si' Robertson hospitalized after hunting accident.

Mark Wahlberg in a blue/grey jacket and white t-shirt smiles on the carpet with wife Rhea Wahlberg in a black tank top

Mark Wahlberg's wife had a strong reaction to his new look for a movie. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

'PRICELESS' - Mark Wahlberg's wife 'dove under the covers' when she saw actor's shaved head for bald role in 'Flight Risk.'

