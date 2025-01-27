Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cher

Cher's racy 'Turn Back Time' outfit left designer embarrassed: 'This is not family viewing'

The singer shot the video aboard USS Missouri in front of cheering sailors as her 12-year-old son Elijah Blue played guitar

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Bob Mackie sometimes wishes he could turn back time.

The costume designer, who first dressed Cher in 1967, has created some of the singer’s most iconic looks over the years. However, there is one outfit that still makes him blush decades later.

The 84-year-old admitted to Page Six that when Cher slipped into her skimpy sheer bodysuit for 1989's "If I Could Turn Back Time," he urged the star, "Please don’t tell anyone I had anything to do with this because I don’t really approve." Mackie stressed it was Cher who wanted to strip down and make a bold statement for the music video.

CHER WAS UNSURE OF FUTURE WITH GREGG ALLMAN, FILED FOR DIVORCE AFTER 9 DAYS OF MARRIAGE: BOOK

Cher singing "If I Could Turn Back Time on stage and smiling.

Cher is seen here performing "If I Could Turn Back Time" in 1989. Bob Mackie designed the sheer ensemble for the star. (Ron Wolfson/MediaPunch/ALAMY)

"This is not family viewing," he told the performer, 78.

Cher shot the video on board USS Missouri in front of cheering sailors. The outlet noted the video, which showed Cher’s tattooed bottom, sparked controversy.

"Playing the bass guitar is her 12-year-old son [Elijah Blue] – there with her whole being out and everything else!" Mackie recalled to the outlet.

A close-up of young Elijah Blue wearing a t-shirt with skulls.

Elijah Blue Allman, seen here in 1989, played guitar in Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Mackie first dressed Cher when she was a guest on "The Carol Burnett Show." At the time, he was immediately charmed by her.

"She was adorable," said Mackie. "She looked like Audrey Hepburn’s younger sister at that point. Her hair in little pigtails, a little yellow sundress."

When he dressed her up, Mackie said he saw potential.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bob Mackie in a black blazer and white shirt smiling next to Cher wearing a gold dress and a blue beaded necklace.

Bob Mackie first dressed Cher in the 1960s. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I thought I could do anything on her — she'll look amazing," he said. "She could be anything she wanted to be."

Still, Mackie said he was not on board with Cher wearing what he called "the seatbelt outfit," which was paired with a leather motorcycle jacket. He noted that Cher wanted to rock the look "badly."

"There were certain pieces that I was talked into doing," Mackie previously told Fox News Digital. "Even now, I’ll go, ‘Oh my God, why did I say OK to that?’ But when it comes to design, it’s all about your client. You try to please them but also try to protect them and enhance their look. 

"I told her, ‘Please don’t tell anyone I had anything to do with this because I don’t really approve. This is not family viewing.'"

— Bob Mackie
Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" costume singing on stage.

Cher performs her song "If I Could Turn Back Time" on USS Missouri for the music video, which was filmed on July 1, 1989 in Long Beach, California. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"The one particular piece we always laugh about is Cher when she was on the big battleship for the song ‘Turn Back Time.’ She’s out with all these sailors in this sheer biker outfit with a big strip up the crotch."

Mackie said the look was "so vulgar" that he did not tell anyone he had anything to do with it.

"I remember shaking my head and going, ‘Oh, no,’" said Mackie. "Cher wanted to wear it, but oh, it was too much! And then she had her 12-year-old son playing bass in the band, which made it even worse than all those sailors around her."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A close-up of Cher in a sheer sparkling costume performing on stage.

Cher in concert with her "Here We Go Again Tour" at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, circa 2019. The singer is not shy about rocking racy attire on stage. (Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

According to Mackie, even Cher got "very cold feet" – at first.

"She actually put on her biker jacket because she felt so naked," he said. "But it became a popular video, to say the least. She has more confidence than anybody, but on that day, she kind of lost it on that one. She wasn’t used to being around that many sailors all screaming and hollering for her."

Cher singing "If I Could Turn Back Time" wearing a sheer costume and a leather motorcycle jacket.

It was Cher's idea to wear the leather jacket. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Mackie felt the leather jacket made the costume look "more vulgar from the waist down."

Cher Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie has been the mastermind behind Cher's most recognizable looks over the years. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was just sheer with just one little crotch piece in black," he said. "But people are still talking about it, I guess. [And] Cher is completely comfortable in these kinds of outfits. That’s why they work. She doesn’t pose or do any of that. She just wears them like they’re normal clothes, which still makes me laugh."

Mackie told Variety that the costume was sold at auction for $75,000. That did not stop Cher from wanting to rock it once more. For a tour, she went on to rent it for a year.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending