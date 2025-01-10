Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Stars lose their homes, call out leadership as Los Angeles fires continue

Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal are among celebrities who have lost their homes

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Inset photos of Anna Faris and Sarah Michelle Gellar over a photo of the Los Angeles fires

Anna Faris' house was destroyed in the fires; Sarah Michelle Gellar called out leadership in Los Angeles as thousands of residents evacuated. (Raymond Hall/GC Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+; AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

TOP 3:

- Anna Faris loses Pacific Palisades home, Molly Sims weeps over 'devastated' community.

- Sarah Michelle Gellar leads stars blasting LA mayor as gridlock cripples evacuations.

- Raging Palisades fire destroys high school featured in multiple Hollywood films.

milo Ventimiglia

Actor Milo Ventimiglia shared that he'd lost his home as he and his wife prepare to welcome their new baby. (Getty Images)

'HEAVY' LOSS - 'This Is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia loses home days before wife is set to give birth.

'LEAVING' - Actor Steve Guttenberg helps Palisades fire first responders as flames rage: 'It's a ghost town.'

Home on fire with an inset of Steve Guttenberg wearing a mask

Steve Guttenberg jumped in to help first responders when the fires began. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images; Fox News)

'UNFOLDING TRAGEDY' - Hollywood shuts down as Palisades Fire rages: Critics Choice postponed, 'The Price is Right' taping canceled.

'OVERWHELMED' - Steve Guttenberg calls LA wildfires ‘great equalizer’, urges people to lean on one another.

'ALL DUE RESPECT' - Jean Smart pushes TV networks not to air Hollywood award shows, donate the money to fire relief instead.

Jean Smart on stage with Golden Globe

"Hacks" star Jean Smart called on television networks not to air award shows and instead donate money to victims of the multiple wildfires raging in Southern California. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

'BEYOND WORDS' - Candace Cameron Bure fears families, small businesses will not recover from devastation.

WILDFIRE RELIEF - Sharon Stone gets hands-on with relief efforts as stars support devastated community.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone has been working to gather donations for people affected by the fires. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

