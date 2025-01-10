Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Stars lose their homes, call out leadership as Los Angeles fires continue

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
- Anna Faris loses Pacific Palisades home, Molly Sims weeps over 'devastated' community.
- Sarah Michelle Gellar leads stars blasting LA mayor as gridlock cripples evacuations.
- Raging Palisades fire destroys high school featured in multiple Hollywood films.
'HEAVY' LOSS - 'This Is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia loses home days before wife is set to give birth.
'LEAVING' - Actor Steve Guttenberg helps Palisades fire first responders as flames rage: 'It's a ghost town.'
'UNFOLDING TRAGEDY' - Hollywood shuts down as Palisades Fire rages: Critics Choice postponed, 'The Price is Right' taping canceled.
'OVERWHELMED' - Steve Guttenberg calls LA wildfires ‘great equalizer’, urges people to lean on one another.
'ALL DUE RESPECT' - Jean Smart pushes TV networks not to air Hollywood award shows, donate the money to fire relief instead.
'BEYOND WORDS' - Candace Cameron Bure fears families, small businesses will not recover from devastation.
WILDFIRE RELIEF - Sharon Stone gets hands-on with relief efforts as stars support devastated community.
