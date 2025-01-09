Expand / Collapse search
Jean Smart pushes TV networks not to air Hollywood award shows, donate the money to fire relief instead

'Hacks' star Jean Smart, who won a Golden Globe award Jan. 5, called on television networks not to air future award shows

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Jean Smart called on television networks preparing to host live award shows not to televise the celebrations and instead donate funds to help the Los Angeles-area community amid deadly wildfires.

Smart, who took home an award at the Golden Globes days before the fires broke out, made her plea on Instagram.

"ATTENTION! With ALL due respect, during Hollywood's season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters," the 73-year-old actress shared on Jan. 8.

Fox News Digital reached out to Smart for additional comment.

ACTOR STEVE GUTTENBERG HELPS PALISADES FIRE FIRST RESPONDERS AS FLAMES RAGE, ‘IT’S A GHOST TOWN'

Jean Smart speaks after winning a Golden Globe award

Jean Smart called on television networks not to air award shows and instead donate money to victims of the multiple wildfires raging in Southern California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Hollywood has responded to the multiple wildfires raging around Los Angeles County by postponing a handful of events – including award shows. The Critics Choice Awards, set to occur Jan. 12, have been postponed until Jan. 26.

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

"The rescheduled event will remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will broadcast live on E! and around the world. It will also be available on Peacock the next day."

Jean Smart on stage with Golden Globe

Jean Smart at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held Jan. 5. The first fire broke out Jan. 7 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles County. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Palisades Fire air tanker

An airtanker makes a drop on the Palisades Fire.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Award show announcements have also been postponed for both the Academy Awards and the SAG Awards.

The nominations for the Academy Awards will now be announced on Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 17.

The postponements come as production halted for multiple TV shows, including "The Price is Right," hosted by Drew Carey, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "After Midnight." Universal Studios also canceled shooting for numerous series, including "Hacks," "Ted Lasso" and "Suits LA."

Movie premieres were also affected by the raging Palisades fire, which has now burned more than 17,000 acres. Premieres for Jennifer Lopez' "Unstoppable" and Blumhouse’s "Wolf Man" were canceled Tuesday evening.

Aftermath of the California wildfires

The sun rises over the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of west Los Angeles, in the aftermath of devastating wildfires on Jan. 9. (Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters)

At least five people were killed, and thousands of structures were burned as fierce wildfires raged in the Los Angeles area, officials said. Fast-moving flames blazed through homes and businesses as residents fled smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities.

Many of the towering fires that began Tuesday were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted to more than 70 mph (112 kph) in some spots. The winds dropped Thursday, but the National Weather Service warned that even the reduced gusts could still spread fire rapidly.

More than 1,900 structures have been destroyed, and the number is expected to increase. More than 130,000 people are also under evacuation orders in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, a number that continues to shift as new fires erupt.

Before and after pictures of the Palisades fire

A restaurant in Pacific Palisades burns overnight. The wildfire in Pacific Palisades, which began on Tuesday, Jan. 7th, quickly spread due to the Santa Ana winds in the Los Angeles area. (Michael Ho Wai Lee / Sipa via AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

