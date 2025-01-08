Raging Palisades fire destroys high school featured in multiple Hollywood films

Palisades Charter High School has been engulfed in flames due to the wildfires raging in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The burning property, a popular location for Hollywood productions, has been severely damaged by the wildfires.

"Palisades Charter High School, an independent charter high school, is not currently in session. Therefore, no actions specific to students or staff are warranted at this time," the Los Angeles school system announced.

"Los Angeles Unified will offer any and all assistance to our Palisades Charter High School students and employees."

The school shared on their site that they will provide updates regarding the spring semester schedule. Students and families are advised to avoid the area and adhere to evacuation orders.

"Please stay safe!" the note concluded.

Around 5:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, the football stadium of Palisades Charter High School was partially up in flames. The score box was reportedly on fire, as embers swirled around the impacted area. The baseball field was destroyed and some of the buildings were depleted. The wind gust was at 35 to 40 mph.

Fortunately, the school's 3,000 students have not yet returned to the facility since they are currently on winter break.

The horror movie classic "Carrie," as well as "Freaky Friday" starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, were filmed at the high school. The television series "Teen Wolf" has also been filmed there.

Notable celebrity alumni who have attended the school include Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am, J.J. Abrams, Steve Kerr, Forest Whitaker and Katey Sagal.

About 30,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as the wildfires rage through the Pacific Palisades. The inferno has consumed homes in the ritzy area, including those belonging to celebrities.

The Palisades Fire, driven by strong Santa Ana winds, began in the Santa Monica Mountains late Tuesday morning and quickly engulfed 200 acres within an hour, surging to nearly 3,000 acres by sunset, FOX Weather reported.

Celebrities, including Curtis, have shared photos of the "terrifying situation."

"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes," Curtis said in part, as she shared a photo of what appears to be a broken window with the view of the raging wildfires.

"If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other. Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work. Pray if you believe in it and even if you don't, pray for those who do."

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the fire, the couple confirmed on their Snapchat accounts Tuesday.

In a series of videos, "The Hills" star showed how the fire quickly moved over the hill toward their property.

"Well, this isn't looking good," Pratt said while filming the fire on the mountain behind their home. "First time I've seen the flames coming over. Aw, man. OK, I'm going to go pack up I think."

Actor Chris Pratt posted on X and asked that people join him in praying for "the brave firefighters sacrificing so much to save our houses and our town."

Candace Cameron Bure shared a wildfire image online and wrote that it was "devastating to watch."

Several other celebrities, including Derek Hough of "Dancing with the Stars," shared photos on his Instagram account of the fire and said he and his wife are preparing to evacuate with their pets.

"The winds are hitting 100mph, and we're packing up, preparing to evacuate with our five animals JUST IN CASE," Hough wrote. "It's scary with power lines exploding around us and the fires spreading so fast."

Meanwhile, a fifth wildfire in Southern California – the Woodley Fire – has broken out in Los Angeles County.

The fire began around 6:15 a.m. local time Wednesday and so far has burned about 75 acres around the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve in Encino, according to Cal Fire.

It is currently zero percent contained.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, warning that the worst of the winds were expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 200,000 people were without power in Los Angeles County by Tuesday evening.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.