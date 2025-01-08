Expand / Collapse search
Hollywood shuts down as Palisades Fire rages: Critics Choice postponed, 'The Price is Right' taping canceled

Premieres of Jennifer Lopez’s film 'Unstoppable' and Blumhouse’s 'Wolf Man' were also canceled Tuesday night

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Steve Guttenberg helps first responders fighting Palisades fire Video

Steve Guttenberg helps first responders fighting Palisades fire

Steve Guttenberg told Fox News Digital about his evacuation efforts from the Palisades fire.

The Critics Choice Awards has been postponed for two weeks due to the wildfires raging across Los Angeles. 

The show was scheduled for this Sunday at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and is now set for Sunday, Jan. 26, Fox News Digital has learned. 

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected." 

The organizers told Fox News Digital: "The rescheduled event will remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will broadcast live on E! and around the world. It will also be available on Peacock the next day." 

ACTOR STEVE GUTTENBERG HELPS PALISADES FIRE FIRST RESPONDERS AS FLAMES RAGE, ‘IT’S A GHOST TOWN'

The Price is Right host Drew Carey and a photo of a firefighter battling the Palisades fire

Tapings of "The Price is Right," hosted by Drew Carey, were canceled on Wednesday because of the fires. (CBS Photo Archive/Contributor | AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

"The Price is Right," hosted by Drew Carey and which films in Glendale and is close to areas where evacuations are taking place, has paused tapings of the long-running game show, according to Deadline. 

Late-night shows "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "After Midnight" have also canceled their shows for Wednesday. 

Both are a distance from the evacuation zone, but also have live audiences for their shows who could have to drive through unsafe areas to get to the show. 

The premieres of Jennifer Lopez’s film "Unstoppable" and Blumhouse’s "Wolf Man" were also canceled Tuesday night. 

"Tonight’s premiere of ‘Wolf Man is canceled due to sensitivities around the worsening weather situation in LA and related evacuations," Universal told Deadline. 

A contestant on The Price is RIght

"The Price is Right," which films in Glendale and is close to areas where evacuations are taking place, has paused tapings of the long-running game show. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Amazon Studios told Fox News Digital, "In light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles, we regret to inform you that we are canceling tonight’s premiere of ‘Unstoppable.’" 

The premieres for the film "Better Man" and the Max series "The Pitt" have also been canceled for Wednesday, Variety reported. 

Steve Guttenberg reminds LA of shared humanity during wildfires: 'Just wheeling a small suitcase behind you' Video

Pamela Anderson's "The Last Showgirl" premiere on Thursday has also been canceled. 

Wolf Man premiere sign being moved

Crew members carry out signs for the new film "Wolf Man" after the premiere was canceled due to high winds in the area on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"Due to the dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles we are canceling tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Better Man,'" Paramount told Variety. "Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies."

General view of Los Angeles wildfire

The blaze ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Universal Studios closed its theme park on Wednesday as well as its lower lot, suspending production for shows "Hacks," "Happy’s Place," "Loot," "Suits LA," and "Ted," according to Deadline. 

Critics Choice Awards postponement notice

The Critics Choice Awards has been postponed for two weeks due to the wildfires raging across Los Angeles. (Critics Choice Awards/Instagram)

Thousands of people, including celebrities like Mark Hamill, have been forced to evacuate near the Pacific Palisades as the fire continued to burn. Many have lost their homes, including Sandra Lee and Cameron Mathison.

