Hollywood shuts down as Palisades Fire rages: Critics Choice postponed, 'The Price is Right' taping canceled

The Critics Choice Awards has been postponed for two weeks due to the wildfires raging across Los Angeles.

The show was scheduled for this Sunday at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and is now set for Sunday, Jan. 26, Fox News Digital has learned.

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

The organizers told Fox News Digital: "The rescheduled event will remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will broadcast live on E! and around the world. It will also be available on Peacock the next day."

"The Price is Right," hosted by Drew Carey and which films in Glendale and is close to areas where evacuations are taking place, has paused tapings of the long-running game show, according to Deadline.

Late-night shows "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "After Midnight" have also canceled their shows for Wednesday.

Both are a distance from the evacuation zone, but also have live audiences for their shows who could have to drive through unsafe areas to get to the show.

The premieres of Jennifer Lopez’s film "Unstoppable" and Blumhouse’s "Wolf Man" were also canceled Tuesday night.

"Tonight’s premiere of ‘Wolf Man’ is canceled due to sensitivities around the worsening weather situation in LA and related evacuations," Universal told Deadline.

Amazon Studios told Fox News Digital, "In light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles, we regret to inform you that we are canceling tonight’s premiere of ‘Unstoppable.’"

The premieres for the film "Better Man" and the Max series "The Pitt" have also been canceled for Wednesday, Variety reported.

Pamela Anderson's "The Last Showgirl" premiere on Thursday has also been canceled.

"Due to the dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles we are canceling tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Better Man,'" Paramount told Variety. "Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies."

Universal Studios closed its theme park on Wednesday as well as its lower lot, suspending production for shows "Hacks," "Happy’s Place," "Loot," "Suits LA," and "Ted," according to Deadline.

Thousands of people, including celebrities like Mark Hamill, have been forced to evacuate near the Pacific Palisades as the fire continued to burn. Many have lost their homes, including Sandra Lee and Cameron Mathison.