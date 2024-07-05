Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince William, Bebe Rexha, Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ROYAL RIDE - Prince William lets loose, cruising around Windsor Castle in an unconventional way

'THIS MUST CHANGE' - Bebe Rexha threatens to 'bring down' the music industry, fears she will be ‘punished’ again

DREAM SCENARIO - Mark Wahlberg is ‘living every guy’s fantasy’ but admits onscreen romance is ‘a little weird’

NOT A CLUE - 'Jeopardy!' fans slam 'positively disgusting' ruling: 'Brutal call'

1970-2024 - Comedian Tony Knight dead at 54 following 'terrible accident'

PRECIOUS CARGO - Taylor Swift's safety was Travis Kelce's top priority during Eras Tour performance: 'Do not drop the baby'

'MERELY A PAUSE' - ‘Heart’ singer Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, says tour will be postponed: ‘I’ve much more to sing’

FAME 'MINEFIELD' - Eddie Murphy turned down drugs with Robin Williams and John Belushi: 'God was looking over me'

WORK THAT BODY - Brooke Burke urges women over 50 to add 1 thing to workout routine: ‘No one prepared us’

‘EDUCATE THEMSELVES’ - Country singer Craig Morgan says young people don't appreciate freedom of 'this great nation'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter