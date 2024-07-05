Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince William, Bebe Rexha, Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy

Prince William cruises around Windsor Castle in unconventional way, Bebe Rexha threatens to 'bring down' music industry

prince william split with bebe rexha

Prince Williams lets loose, Bebe Rexha threatens the music industry (Getty Images)

ROYAL RIDE - Prince William lets loose, cruising around Windsor Castle in an unconventional way

'THIS MUST CHANGE' - Bebe Rexha threatens to 'bring down' the music industry, fears she will be ‘punished’ again

DREAM SCENARIO - Mark Wahlberg is ‘living every guy’s fantasy’ but admits onscreen romance is ‘a little weird’

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is 'living every guy's fantasy.' (Getty Images)

NOT A CLUE - 'Jeopardy!' fans slam 'positively disgusting' ruling: 'Brutal call'

1970-2024 - Comedian Tony Knight dead at 54 following 'terrible accident'

PRECIOUS CARGO - Taylor Swift's safety was Travis Kelce's top priority during Eras Tour performance: 'Do not drop the baby'

'MERELY A PAUSE' - ‘Heart’ singer Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, says tour will be postponed: ‘I’ve much more to sing’

Ann Wilson singing

Ann Wilson reveals her cancer diagnosis.  ( Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

FAME 'MINEFIELD' - Eddie Murphy turned down drugs with Robin Williams and John Belushi: 'God was looking over me'

WORK THAT BODY - Brooke Burke urges women over 50 to add 1 thing to workout routine: ‘No one prepared us’

Brooke Burke shares her fitness advice. 

Brooke Burke shares her fitness advice.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

‘EDUCATE THEMSELVES’ - Country singer Craig Morgan says young people don't appreciate freedom of 'this great nation'

