Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Miranda Lambert, Kathie Lee Gifford, Natalie Portman, HGTV star's divorce

'Top Chef Masters' contestant dead at 49, Natalie Portman breaks silence on divorce

Fox News Staff
Published
triple split Miranda Lambert, Kathie Lee Gifford, Natalie Portman

Miranda Lambert upsets fans, Kathie Lee Gifford details recovery from surgery, Natalie Portman breaks her silence on divorce. (Getty Images)

'DONE WITH OUR DRAMA' - Miranda Lambert enrages fans by barking at concertgoers.

'THIS IS SERIOUS' - Kathie Lee Gifford discusses 'painful' recovery from surgery: 'This is serious'.

'YOU DA ONE' - Natalie Portman breaks silence on divorce, shares celebrity that helped her through it.

Christina Hall walks red carpet at Barbie premiere with husband Josh

Christina and Josh Hall filed dueling divorce petitions Tuesday in Orange County. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

'THE FLIP OFF' - HGTV star Christina Haack files for divorce from third husband.

REST IN PEACE - 'Top Chef Masters' contestant Naomi Pomeroy dead at 49 after inner tube accident.

Kate Middleton waving in a purple dress as Princess Charlotte looks up at her from the stands.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024. (Getty Images)

ALL-STAR FAMILY - Kate Middleton, Prince William find 'much needed distraction' amid 'harsh reality' of cancer battle: expert.

'I CAN'T DRIVE 55' - Sammy Hagar seeks out police officer whose ticket inspired ‘I Can’t Drive 55’: ‘Would be treated like a king’.

'TENSE' FINAL MONTHS - John F Kennedy Jr, Carolyn Bessette were in counseling during 'tense' final months before plane crash: book.

'SPOONFUL OF SUGAR' - Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'can't figure out' secret to longevity, but says one thing is key.

Joe Manganiello in a tuxedo and wife Sofia Vergara in a gold dress with jewels look in opposite directions on the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara filed for divorce in 2023. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

'SIMPLY NOT TRUE' - Joe Manganiello denies Sofia Vergara’s claim marriage ended because he wanted a baby.

Trending