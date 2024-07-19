Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Miranda Lambert, Kathie Lee Gifford, Natalie Portman, HGTV star's divorce

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

'DONE WITH OUR DRAMA' - Miranda Lambert enrages fans by barking at concertgoers.

'THIS IS SERIOUS' - Kathie Lee Gifford discusses 'painful' recovery from surgery: 'This is serious'.

'YOU DA ONE' - Natalie Portman breaks silence on divorce, shares celebrity that helped her through it.

'THE FLIP OFF' - HGTV star Christina Haack files for divorce from third husband.

REST IN PEACE - 'Top Chef Masters' contestant Naomi Pomeroy dead at 49 after inner tube accident.

ALL-STAR FAMILY - Kate Middleton, Prince William find 'much needed distraction' amid 'harsh reality' of cancer battle: expert.

'I CAN'T DRIVE 55' - Sammy Hagar seeks out police officer whose ticket inspired ‘I Can’t Drive 55’: ‘Would be treated like a king’.

'TENSE' FINAL MONTHS - John F Kennedy Jr, Carolyn Bessette were in counseling during 'tense' final months before plane crash: book.

'SPOONFUL OF SUGAR' - Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'can't figure out' secret to longevity, but says one thing is key.

'SIMPLY NOT TRUE' - Joe Manganiello denies Sofia Vergara’s claim marriage ended because he wanted a baby.

