Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William find 'much needed distraction' amid 'harsh reality' of cancer battle: expert

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made appearance at Wimbledon with daughter Princess Charlotte

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is "the power behind the throne" as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are turning to their favorite pastime to give their family a "much needed distraction."

On July 14, Kate Middleton made a triumphant return to Wimbledon as she continues to battle cancer. The mom of three was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Men’s Final Match. Her sister, Pippa Middleton, joined them to watch the highly anticipated match.

On the same day, Prince William and Prince George attended the UEFA European Championship. Father and son were in Germany for the final between England and Spain. The 42-year-old, who is heir to the British throne, was spotted sharing a tight hug with his son, 10, during the game.

KATE MIDDLETON APPEARS AT WIMBLEDON MEN'S FINAL AMID CANCER BATTLE

Kate Middleton waving in a purple dress as Princess Charlotte looks up at her from the stands.

Princess Charlotte of Wales admires her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the men's final on Day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Now, more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life – and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles III," Chris Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

Prince George and Prince William appear stunned in suits as they cheer on from the stadium

From left: Prince George of Wales, Prince William, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and King Felipe VI of Spain during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England on July 14, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

"The Wales family prioritize the well-being of their family above anything," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "They spend as much time as possible in the great outdoors. Enjoying sports and games plays a huge part in their joyful family life."

In March, Kate revealed in a video message that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The announcement came after relentless speculation on social media ever since January when she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

Kate asked for "time, space and privacy" while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after what she described as "major" surgery.

On June 15, the Princess of Wales was met by roaring crowds as she made an appearance at Trooping the Colour in London. The military parade marked her first appearance at a public event since her cancer diagnosis.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON MAKES KEY DECISIONS FOR ROYALS AS FUTURE QUEEN: EXPERT

The king, 75, has been keeping busy with public duties after taking a break following his own cancer diagnosis in early February.

King Charles in a grey suit and matching tie.

King Charles III looks on during the Special Sitting of the States of Deliberation of Guernsey’s Parliament during an official visit to Guernsey on July 16, 2024, in St Peter Port, Guernsey. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Andersen said that sports have always been a unifying force for the royal family – and it’s one the Prince and Princess of Wales have been relying on for their children during the ongoing health saga.

Kate Middleton preparing to shoot with a bow and arrow as Prince William and Prince George look on.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023. (DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement," Andersen explained. "It’s in their blood. What sport don’t they participate in? Maybe cage fighting – although I wouldn’t put that past Prince Harry – but that’s about it."

"We all know about the Windsor men’s love of polo, skiing, sailing, riding, fishing and hunting," Andersen shared. "Add to that swimming, which William picked up from his mother, Princess Diana… William is also a huge cricket and rugby fan."

Kate Middleton smiling and holding up her tennis racket up in the air.

Kate Middleton plays tennis with British US Open champion Emma Raducanu on September 24, 2021, in London, England.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for LTA)

"Kate has always been described as ‘sporty,’" Andersen continued. "It’s one of the main things that attracted William to her. It also made her an easy fit for the hyper-athletic royal family. Kate may be the sportiest royal of all. In high school, she was a star player in hockey and tennis. She’s also an accomplished skier, runner and sailor… Kate has always seemed gamed for anything. What sets her apart from the rest of the royal pack is that she always does it with a smile… With sports, as with everything else, it seems as if she never makes a wrong step."

Prince William in a grey suit chatting to Kate Middleton from the stands as she wears a light blue and white polka dot dress.

The Prince and Princess of Wales watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Mens Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022, in London, England. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Andersen noted that while Kate has scaled back on her activities to focus on her cancer treatment, the kids have remained active. Kate and Charlotte, 9, have bonded over tennis while William and George, 10, enjoy soccer together. Prince Louis, he said, has been playing tennis since he was four years old. The youngest of the Wales children is six.

"[The family] enjoys walks and cycle rides, along with practically every sport," said Chard. "I do hear Princess Charlotte rarely saddles up and does not share her family’s passion for horses because she’s allergic to them. [But] the Prince and Princess of Wales are hugely competitive. They love to beat each other in every sport. It keeps their spark alive – sports and laughter go hand-in-hand."

Kate Middleton and Prince William competing in cycling as they smile.

The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and well-being on February 28, 2023, in Port Talbot, United Kingdom. (Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It’s very sweet to see them competing in all sports, especially rowing," said Chard. "They are full of energy, smiles and love. Their fun, animated side comes out to play. I hear Prince George is an excellent cricketer."

Prince William playing water polo.

Prince William picked up water polo from his mother, Princess Diana. (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

"On a separate note, Princess Catherine is partial to a game of beer pong," Chard revealed. "I imagine Prince William is not as keen on this as he is known as ‘One-Pint Willy.’"

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he isn’t surprised that the Prince and Princess of Wales are turning to sports to keep their children in good spirits.

"Kate enjoys sports and competing with William more," said Pelham Turner. "They are both very competitive. It has been said even certain board games like Monopoly are banned because it could become quite heated. Sports for the children are seen as part of their growth with a vigorous sister trying consistently to override big brother George."

Prince Louis trying archery with a serious face and a striped shirt.

Like his mother, Prince Louis of Wales also tried his hand at archery. (Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Back in June, Andersen told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to give their children as much normalcy as possible, away from the peering eyes of the press.

"Kate and William have always made the most of their summers with the children," said Andersen. "[And] Kate has always been athletic; that was one of the reasons William was drawn to her in the first place. She’s always been right in the thick of things when it comes to roughhousing with the kids, participating with them in their games and races. She is very competitive and has always thrown herself into all the children’s activities."

Prince William and Kate Middleton laughing as they compete in yachting.

The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a land yachting session on West Sands beach on May 26, 2021, in St Andrews, Scotland.  (Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

"The side effects of chemo are bound to make that level of participation more daunting for Kate, but she’s not about to let that spoil the children’s summer," said Andersen. "Kate doesn’t want them to worry about her – she’s always believed it’s her job to worry about them – and that means keeping George, Charlotte and Louis busy with the sort of things – horseback riding, swimming, having sleepovers with cousins and schoolmates – that they always do during their vacation break."

"Kate is a total trooper … and so this summer at [her country home] Anmer Hall will be as close to business as usual as she and Prince William can make it," Andersen added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

