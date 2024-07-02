Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jamie Foxx, Olivia Culpo, '30's sex symbol, 'Rust' armorer's request

Mark Wahlberg is living 'every guy's fantasy by working with Halle Berry, Prince Harry winning award causes controversy

Jamie Foxx with a furry jacket on the carpet split Olivia Culpo in front of a red back drop looks over her shoulder

Jamie Foxx shared more about what led to his scary hospitalization. Olivia Culpo shared why she dressed modestly for her wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffrey. (Getty Images)

'BAD HEADACHE' - Jamie Foxx says mysterious hospitalization began with 'bad headache,' actor can't 'remember anything.'

MODEST IS HOTTEST - Olivia Culpo insisted that her wedding dress not 'exude sex in any way, shape, or form.'

Mae West looks behind her shoulder showing off her shoulder in a black and white photo

Mae West detailed her "passionate affair" with a man who was 40 years younger than her. (Getty Images)

'I'M NO ANGEL' - '30s sex symbol Mae West had 'passionate affair' with man 40 years younger before he left to serve God: book.

‘BURIED’ INFORMATION - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer requests prison release days before actor's involuntary manslaughter trial.

‘MOTHERS WERE CONCERNED ’ - 'Little House on the Prairie' actor defends age-gap kiss with teen Melissa Gilbert.

Mark Wahlberg looks passionately at Halle Berry in a still from their movie

Mark Wahlberg spoke about working with co-star Halle Berry in his upcoming film, "The Union." (Laura Radford/Netflix © 2024/Getty Images)

DREAM SCENARIO - Mark Wahlberg is ‘living every guy’s fantasy’ but admits onscreen romance is ‘a little weird.’

'CHEAP SHOT' - Eddie Murphy slams 'racist' joke David Spade made about him in 1995 'SNL' sketch.

ROYALLY UNAMUSED - Decision to name Prince Harry the recipient of Pat Tillman Award scorched by mom: 'Controversial and divisive.'

PICTURED - Fabio, 65, maintains model image by avoiding alcohol, eating healthy and sleeping in hyperbaric chamber.

Candace Cameron Bure in a yellow striped shirt smiles big with husband Val

Actress Candace Cameron Bure says her commitment to husband Val has grown over their 28 years of marriage. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

28 YEARS STRONG - Candace Cameron Bure admits she’s ‘more committed now’ to husband of 28 years than when they first wed.

