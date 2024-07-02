Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jamie Foxx, Olivia Culpo, '30's sex symbol, 'Rust' armorer's request

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

'BAD HEADACHE' - Jamie Foxx says mysterious hospitalization began with 'bad headache,' actor can't 'remember anything.'

MODEST IS HOTTEST - Olivia Culpo insisted that her wedding dress not 'exude sex in any way, shape, or form.'

'I'M NO ANGEL' - '30s sex symbol Mae West had 'passionate affair' with man 40 years younger before he left to serve God: book.

‘BURIED’ INFORMATION - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer requests prison release days before actor's involuntary manslaughter trial.

‘MOTHERS WERE CONCERNED ’ - 'Little House on the Prairie' actor defends age-gap kiss with teen Melissa Gilbert.

DREAM SCENARIO - Mark Wahlberg is ‘living every guy’s fantasy’ but admits onscreen romance is ‘a little weird.’

'CHEAP SHOT' - Eddie Murphy slams 'racist' joke David Spade made about him in 1995 'SNL' sketch.

ROYALLY UNAMUSED - Decision to name Prince Harry the recipient of Pat Tillman Award scorched by mom: 'Controversial and divisive.'

PICTURED - Fabio, 65, maintains model image by avoiding alcohol, eating healthy and sleeping in hyperbaric chamber.

28 YEARS STRONG - Candace Cameron Bure admits she’s ‘more committed now’ to husband of 28 years than when they first wed.

