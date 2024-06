Fabio became a pop culture icon in the early '90s thanks in part to his status as the go-to romance novel cover star.

Born Fabio Lanzoni in Milan, Italy, the muscular blonde model has maintained his physique through the years with a strict diet and gym routine, in addition to unique sleeping habits.

Fabio, 65, looked ready for a photoshoot when he was recently spotted wearing just a white bathrobe and a pair of black Crocs near his home in Los Angeles.

His long flowing blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail as he walked by one of his collectible cars while wearing a plush white robe cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

Fabio stayed comfortable wearing a pair of classic black Crocs while trekking down the long driveway near his Southern California abode. Peeks of his muscular chest peered from underneath his long-sleeved cover-up.

The "Death Becomes Her" actor still avoids alcohol and drugs to stay in shape after all these years.

"I have the most beautiful life, I am healthy, I am good shape, I eat well, I work out every day," he told People magazine in 2021. In addition, he sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber, which he says "reverses the aging process."

While Fabio has starred on the covers of 1,300 romance novels, he's not so sure about coming out of retirement any time soon.

"It would have to be a big pay day," he recently told the outlet.

He does, however, have some ideas up his sleeves about his potential next big move in the industry.

"Remember that show ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous?’ With Robin Leach. I wanna do something but a better version, with the most beautiful of everything, you know?" Fabio said.

"Cars. motorcycles, and yachts. Beautiful places, resorts, islands, you know, incredible places around the world. The most beautiful watches. The most beautiful of everything. Cause people always love beautiful things. I know I do."

But these days, Fabio said he pokes fun at his past.

"You can’t take life seriously," said Fabio. "You’ll be a miserable bastard if you take your life seriously. Let’s have some fun. Let’s laugh. I feel sorry sometimes for all these comedians. Now they have to be so politically correct. I mean life, it sometimes can be very harsh. Sometimes it can be beautiful. But you know, life is truth. Don’t get so sensitive."