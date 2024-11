Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: James Van Der Beek missed cancer symptoms, Leonardo DiCaprio's party upset

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- James Van Der Beek mistook cancer symptoms for diet issues

- Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded 50th birthday bash leaves neighbors furious

- 'Yellowstone' fans furious over Kevin Costner's sendoff

ON THE EDGE - Ben Affleck thinks actors are 'one errant remark away from being canceled' as he criticizes Hollywood.

DIS'ENCHANTED' - Amy Adams refused 'very dirty' SNL song that would be ‘scarring’ for young fans.

‘BAPTISM OF FIRE’ - Joaquin Phoenix tried to quit 'Gladiator'; Russell Crowe called it 'terribly unprofessional': director.

'I WAS GUTTED' - ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon had sense of humor in final days.

REST IN PEACE - Tony Todd, ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ star, dead at 69.

'HOPEFULLY PAINLESS' - Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno’s cause of death revealed.

RING-A-DING-DING - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin’s Beverly Hills brawl almost left prominent millionaire dead: author.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube