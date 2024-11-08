James Van Der Beek mistook cancer symptoms for problems with his diet

James Van Der Beek is attempting to remain in good spirits as he battles stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The "Dawson’s Creek" star opened up about the challenges he has faced during his cancer journey.

Van Der Beek, 47, revealed he didn't have a family history of cancer and mentioned he's managed to stay fit for most of his life.

"I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles. But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy — or as far as I knew it at the time," he told People during a cover interview.

As for his challenges, he confessed the highs and lows of his difficult health battle.

"The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer," he remarked. "You think, ‘How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?’ As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things."

"Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer. I think I went into shock." — James Van Der Beek

Van Der Beek initially blamed his diet for his cancer symptoms — he originally noticed changes in his bowel movements last year.

"I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee," he said. "Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, ‘All right, I better get this checked out.’"

He scheduled a colonoscopy, and it was after the procedure that the actor learned of his diagnosis.

"I felt really good coming out of anesthesia, that I’d finally done it," he continued. "Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer. I think I went into shock."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "many treatments can help control" colorectal cancer, including "surgery, radiation therapy and medicines, such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy." It is recommended that people with an average risk of the cancer begin preventative screenings at 45.

Since Van Der Beek learned of his cancer diagnosis, he was determined to change his diet. The actor admitted he became very health conscious and began to read food labels in stores before making purchases.

"I think the country is waking up to connecting with our food and recognizing just how much it's processed and how far away it's gotten from the way nature intended," he said.

"I would encourage everyone to do the same because this is not a fun process. There are a lot of assumptions, I think, that we've all grown up with about what's healthy and what's not. And I think it would all do us some good to throw out those assumptions."

Van Der Beek went on to say that he’s cognizant of cutting out processed food, gluten and dairy in his diet, and that he uses organic vegetables from his garden and exercises regularly.

Although the "Varsity Blues" star didn’t share specifics on his colon cancer treatment, he explained how he’s been navigating his journey.

"This has been a crash course in the mastery of mind, body, and spirit," he added. "I thought, ‘This is either going to take me out of the body, or it’s going to teach me how to truly live in it.’"

During his interview, he provided a health update and how he'd been feeling during his cancer treatment.

"I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great. When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know. I have a lot to live for," Van Der Beek said.

"I really don't feel like this is going to end me," he explained. "I really feel like this is going to be the biggest life redirect, and I'm going to make changes that I never would've made otherwise. That I'm going to look back on in a year or five years, 30 years from now and say, 'Thank God that happened.'"

Earlier this week, Van Der Beek revealed that he wanted to wait to go public with his diagnosis.

In an Instagram post, Van Der Beek wrote, "'It is cancer…' Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them."

He continued, "There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."

Until now, the actor explained that he had been "dealing with this privately," focusing on "getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before."

The father of six said in his original statement to People, "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

This year, Van Der Beek earned an acting credit for appearing in a June episode of "Walker." A new movie, "Sidelined: The QB and Me," is slated to premiere on Tubi later this month. In December, he is set to appear in a Fox special called "The Real Full Monty," which will raise awareness for colorectal, prostate and testicular cancer.

