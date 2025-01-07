Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Hugh Hefner's battle over nude pics, Golden Globes host mocks stars

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

- Playboy founder Hugh Hefner battled Elvis Presley's costar over nude pics: son.

- Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser mocks Diddy, Ben Affleck in opening monologue.

- Prince William, Kate Middleton 'fast-tracked' to throne as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grasp for celebrity.

UNDER REVIEW - Selena Quintanilla's killer files for parole nearly 30 years after fatally shooting the Latin star.

REST IN PEACE - Aubrey Plaza’s director, writer husband Jeff Baena dead at 47.

'LIVE YOUR LIFE' - Jennifer Aniston's secrets to staying fit at 55 include strength training, burgers and martinis.

'SO LONG, LONDON' - Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn ready for 'other people' to move on from their relationship.

'PETRIFIED' - Johnny Depp's daughter left 'traumatized' by dad's classic '90s film.

'DEEP TROUBLE' - Fleetwood Mac backup singer lost more than $1 million in romance scam.

‘SHOCKED AND SADDENED’ - Prince William ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former nanny’s stepson in New Orleans terrorist attack.

