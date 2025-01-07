Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Hugh Hefner's battle over nude pics, Golden Globes host mocks stars

Selena Quintanilla's killer files for parole, Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena dead

Hugh Hefner in his signature maroon velvet robe soft smiles and looks up sitting on a tiger print couch split Nikki Glaser in a sparkly silver dress speaks into the microphone during the Golden Globes

Hugh Hefner was in a battle over nude pictures with a costar of Elvis Presley's. Nikki Glaser mocked a slew of celebrities as the host of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. (HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images/Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Playboy founder Hugh Hefner battled Elvis Presley's costar over nude pics: son.

- Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser mocks Diddy, Ben Affleck in opening monologue.

- Prince William, Kate Middleton 'fast-tracked' to throne as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grasp for celebrity.

Selena Quintanilla in a maroon pant suit looks up and laughs while sitting in a horse drawn carriage

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who fatally shot singer Selena Quintanilla, filed for parole almost 30 years after the murder. (Arlene Richie/Getty Images)

UNDER REVIEW - Selena Quintanilla's killer files for parole nearly 30 years after fatally shooting the Latin star.

REST IN PEACE - Aubrey Plaza’s director, writer husband Jeff Baena dead at 47.

'LIVE YOUR LIFE' - Jennifer Aniston's secrets to staying fit at 55 include strength training, burgers and martinis.

Taylor Swift looks at Joe Alwyn with her hand rested against her face at the Golden Globes

Joe Alwyn made rare comments on his relationship with Taylor Swift years after their breakup. (Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

'SO LONG, LONDON' - Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn ready for 'other people' to move on from their relationship.

'PETRIFIED' - Johnny Depp's daughter left 'traumatized' by dad's classic '90s film.

'DEEP TROUBLE' - Fleetwood Mac backup singer lost more than $1 million in romance scam.

Prince William looks up wearing a navy suit and red and blue striped tie

Prince William expressed remorse for his former nanny's loss. (Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

‘SHOCKED AND SADDENED’ - Prince William ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former nanny’s stepson in New Orleans terrorist attack.

