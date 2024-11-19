Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Eva Longoria denies leaving US for Trump, Alec Baldwin's 'SNL' disaster

'One Tree Hill' actor dead, 'The Voice' singer involved in self-inflicted gun accident

Eva Longoria smiles in a black dress with an oval appliqué split Alec Baldwin looking serious on the carpet in a black suit

Eva Longoria clarified why she left the United States several years ago before the presidential election. Alec Baldwin suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while appearing on "Saturday Night Live." (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images/John Lamparski/Getty Images)

- Eva Longoria says Trump's win was not why she left the US.

- Alec Baldwin ridiculed for 'SNL' wardrobe mishap.

- Guy Fieri, Sammy Hagar's trucks carrying $1 million of tequila hijacked.

Nicole Kidman in a plunging black dress with little sparkles looks sultry on the carpet

Nicole Kidman, who says she's waking up "crying and gasping," lost both her mother and father in 10-year period. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LIFE AFTER LOSS - Nicole Kidman explains why she wakes up 'crying and gasping' at 3 am.

'EXCEPTIONAL TALENT' - Paul Teal, 'One Tree Hill' actor, dead at 35.

PRAYERS UP - 'The Voice' winner Sundance Head shot on his Texas ranch.

Sundance Head in a blue shirt, tan cowboy hat and dark brown guitar on "The Voice"

"The Voice" winner, Sundance Head, was involved in a self-inflicted gun accident. (Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

'GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE' - Sundance Head's wife clarifies 'nobody shot him' as she shares update on 'The Voice' winner's gun accident.

FROZEN IN TIME - ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert ‘had to leave Los Angeles’ to age gracefully.

STRONG BOND - ‘Mama’s Family’ star Vicki Lawrence is ‘closer than ever’ to Carol Burnett after falling-out.

Kristin Cavallari walks wearing a white blouse in New York while her hair flows in the wind

Kristin Cavallari provided some insight into her much-talked about dating life. (Gotham/GC Images)

HOT SECRETS - Kristin Cavallari's hottest Hollywood hookup that 'nobody knows about', dating past with Morgan Wallen.

