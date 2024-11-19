Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Eva Longoria denies leaving US for Trump, Alec Baldwin's 'SNL' disaster

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

- Eva Longoria says Trump's win was not why she left the US.

- Alec Baldwin ridiculed for 'SNL' wardrobe mishap.

- Guy Fieri, Sammy Hagar's trucks carrying $1 million of tequila hijacked.

LIFE AFTER LOSS - Nicole Kidman explains why she wakes up 'crying and gasping' at 3 am.

'EXCEPTIONAL TALENT' - Paul Teal, 'One Tree Hill' actor, dead at 35.

PRAYERS UP - 'The Voice' winner Sundance Head shot on his Texas ranch.

'GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE' - Sundance Head's wife clarifies 'nobody shot him' as she shares update on 'The Voice' winner's gun accident.

FROZEN IN TIME - ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert ‘had to leave Los Angeles’ to age gracefully.

STRONG BOND - ‘Mama’s Family’ star Vicki Lawrence is ‘closer than ever’ to Carol Burnett after falling-out.

HOT SECRETS - Kristin Cavallari's hottest Hollywood hookup that 'nobody knows about', dating past with Morgan Wallen.

