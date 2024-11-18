Paul Teal, 'One Tree Hill' actor, dead at 35

Paul Teal, who starred as actor Josh in "One Tree Hill," died Friday, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 35.

"With heartfelt sorrow, we share the news of the passing of our beloved actor and friend, Paul Teal," his agent confirmed. "He has been an important part of the STW family for over 10 years. His exceptional talent and kind spirit touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The void he leaves behind will be deeply felt."

His agency added, "Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be missed."

Circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

DOLLY PARTON'S OLDER BROTHER, DAVID WILBURN PARTON, DEAD AT 82

Teal's fiancée, Emilia Torello, wrote that Paul was "the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man," in a post shared on Instagram Monday.

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love," she wrote. "You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS



She added, "While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Teal's "One Tree Hill" co-star, Bethany Joy Lenz, wrote that her heart was heavy as she paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

"Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him," she said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Lenz also "worked closely with Paul for months" on a musical production of "The Notebook" in 2006. She remembered how Teal was "shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more," Lenz wrote. "I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW

"Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable."

Teal's most recent film credits include "Lilly" with Patricia Clarkson, and "Descendants: The Rise of Red," per IMDb. He starred as Brad Wolgamott in the TV miniseries, "The Staircase," and appeared in the 2021 series "American Rust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP