Alec Baldwin ridiculed for 'SNL' wardrobe mishap during closing scene

Alec Baldwin's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" provided more laughs long after the live telecast ended.

Baldwin, 66, was trolled online after the show when eagle-eyed fans noticed during the closing scene of Charli XCX's hosting gig that the "Rust" actor failed to zip up his trousers.

During the beginning of the weekly sketch comedy show, Baldwin also ignited heated discussions on social media when he appeared for the first time on SNL as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

One user simply wrote, "Alec Baldwin's zipper was down on SNL. What a loser."

"Damn, Alec Baldwin had his fly down on SNL," another user wrote. "Feels like there's room for a really good joke here, but I'm drawing a blank."

An X user noted, "I'm sure Alec Baldwin will be chill and even-tempered when someone tells him his fly was down during the goodnights."

"Could someone not have told Alec Baldwin about his fly situation at the end of SNL?" another user wondered.

One X user stated, "I have to believe that he is so despised by SNL‘s wardrobe department, that no one bothered to tell him to zip it up before he went on stage for the goodnights….ironically, his jacket is fully closed."

"I never thought I'd be begging for Alec Baldwin to be back on a movie set, but can someone please employ him so he can get out of studio 8H for good," one viewer wrote online.

While many users were flustered by the zipper incident, some hadn't forgotten Baldwin's initial appearance as RFK Jr. during the cold open.

President-elect Donald Trump, portrayed by James Austin Johnson, met with President Biden, played by former "SNL" cast member Dana Carvery, to discuss a few of his proposed Cabinet choices.

Trump recently nominated RFK Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy – someone like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain," Baldwin said as RFK Jr.

"SNL brought back Alec Baldwin to play RFK Jr. and it's bad…. really bad," an X user posted.

One user noted, "Last night, SNL thought it a good idea to have RFK's close friend Alec Baldwin, who has no conscious, do a bad impression of his disability. It was neither funny or good."

"Alec Baldwin simply cannot do impressions," one user wrote. "Period. Full stop. Why don't they hire someone who actually has these skills?"

Baldwin will soon return to television screens with the release of his family's reality TV show, "The Baldwins," debuting in 2025 on the TLC network. Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have three daughters, Carmen, Maria and Ilaria, in addition to four sons, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo.

He also has a daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Alec became a first-time grandfather last year when Ireland gave birth to a baby girl.

This week, the Emmy-award winning actor will release his controversial film four years in the making, "Rust."

In July, a New Mexico judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin for the fatal, on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.