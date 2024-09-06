Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Elle Macpherson defies doctors, Brooke Mueller celebrates 9 months sober

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

DEFYING DOCTORS - Elle Macpherson disregarded doctors advice after breast cancer diagnosis: 'People thought I was crazy.'

'NOT BEEN EASY' - Brooke Mueller says she's 9 months sober after she was reportedly questioned in Matthew Perry investigation.

'ROCK BOTTOM' - 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star says arrest after swingers sex scandal 'could have saved my life.'

'IT'S MY DUTY' - Rory Feek's daughter Heidi says it's her 'duty to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself' amid family rift.

TERRIFYING END - Gospel group The Nelons’ frightening final moments before deadly plane crash revealed in new report.

LITTLE WOMAN - Winona Ryder says A-list actor wouldn't kiss her in an audition because she was 'too young.'

SPIN CITY - 'Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest shares the one thing he won’t do when stepping in for Pat Sajak.

EYES WIDE SHUT - Nicole Kidman says erotic thriller 'Babygirl' was 'liberating' but left her feeling 'very exposed.'

FAMILY TIES - Prince William, Prince Harry feud could finally be resolved thanks to Princess Diana's family: expert.

IN THE SADDLE - ‘Yellowstone’ may feature new leads in season 6 as Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer join Western ‘universe’

