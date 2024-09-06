Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Elle Macpherson defies doctors, Brooke Mueller celebrates 9 months sober

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star says arrest after swingers sex scandal 'could have saved my life,' Rory Feek's daughter Heidi says it's her 'duty to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself' amid family rift

Elle Macpherson, Brooke Mueller

Elle Macpherson defies doctors after cancer diagnosis, Brooke Mueller says she's 9 months sober. (Getty Images)

DEFYING DOCTORS - Elle Macpherson disregarded doctors advice after breast cancer diagnosis: 'People thought I was crazy.'

'NOT BEEN EASY' - Brooke Mueller says she's 9 months sober after she was reportedly questioned in Matthew Perry investigation.

'ROCK BOTTOM' - 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star says arrest after swingers sex scandal 'could have saved my life.'

'IT'S MY DUTY' - Rory Feek's daughter Heidi says it's her 'duty to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself' amid family rift.

Rory Feek in a brown jacket looks up on stage as he plays the guitar

Rory Feek's oldest daughters claim he has banned communication between them and their 10-year-old sister. (Getty Images)

TERRIFYING END - Gospel group The Nelons’ frightening final moments before deadly plane crash revealed in new report.

LITTLE WOMAN - Winona Ryder says A-list actor wouldn't kiss her in an audition because she was 'too young.'

Winona Ryder on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Ryder revealed she experienced harassment on set when she was younger. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

SPIN CITY - 'Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest shares the one thing he won’t do when stepping in for Pat Sajak.

EYES WIDE SHUT - Nicole Kidman says erotic thriller 'Babygirl' was 'liberating' but left her feeling 'very exposed.'

FAMILY TIES - Prince William, Prince Harry feud could finally be resolved thanks to Princess Diana's family: expert.

Prince Harry split with Prince William

Princess Diana’s family wants to help Prince William and Prince Harry settle their bitter feud. (Getty Images)

IN THE SADDLE - ‘Yellowstone’ may feature new leads in season 6 as Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer join Western ‘universe’

