Fox News dominates Sunday, Monday coverage of Mueller report findings

Fox News continues to dominate in the ratings since the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and its findings.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network in total day and primetime on Monday, beating out liberal competitors CNN and MSNBC. “Hannity” was ranked as the number one cable news show, landing over 4 million total viewers and 728,000 in the coveted demographic of viewers age 25-54. MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” ranked second with 2.5 million total viewers and CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime” trailed in third with 911,000.

Primetime shows “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” had more viewers than broadcast network programming on Monday, including CBS News’ Mueller coverage (3 million viewers) and ABC’s “Fix It” (3.9 million viewers).

FNC has continued to be America’s most-watched cable news network since Mueller’s report was handed to the Justice Department on Friday, and a summary of the report was released Sunday. On Friday, Fox News topped its competitors, averaging 2.3 million total viewers, while MSNBC had 1.7 million views and CNN had 1 million viewers.

During Sunday’s breaking news coverage of Attorney General Bill Barr’s letter summarizing the Mueller report, led by “The Daily Briefing” host Dana Perino and chief national correspondent Ed Henry, FNC led with an average of 1.6 million viewers and 270,000 in the demo, crushing MSNBC’s 897,000 and CNN’s 855,000 viewers.

FNC has seen a triple-digit increase in total viewership and demo viewership in comparison to the same time period last year.