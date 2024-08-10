Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox Entertainment Newsletter: Taylor Swift terror plot, Carly Pearce lashes out, Rod Stewart cancels shows

Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds charged with 7 counts of sexual assault, Steve Martin refuses Tim Walz role on 'SNL' despite pleas from fans

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart, Carly Pearce

Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart, Carly Pearce (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

DISTURBING DISCOVERIES - Taylor Swift terror plot: Suspect who pledged allegiance to ISIS had chemical substances, devices at home

‘ABSOLUTELY GUTTED’ - Rod Stewart cancels 200th Las Vegas show due to illness: 'I'm absolutely gutted'

'SHOULD'VE KNOWN BETTER' - Country singer Carly Pearce lashes out during concert: 'Get the f--- out of my show'

'DOOR CLOSED' - Sandra Lee shares breaking point in split from Andrew Cuomo: ‘Every window and door closed’

Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee sit side by side

Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee (Getty Images)

CRIMINAL MIND - Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds charged with 7 counts of sexual assault, accused of using fame to lure victims

POLITICALLY INCORRECT - Steve Martin refuses Tim Walz role on 'SNL' despite pleas from fans

Steve Martin, Tim Walz

Fans called for Steve Martin to impersonate Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live." (Getty Images)

'CRAZY ABOUT EACH OTHER' - Vince Gill, Amy Grant come full circle after 24 years of marriage: Love ‘watching my girl shine’

ROYAL RULES - Kate Middleton set strict 'life rules' with royals while expanding family with Prince William: author

PAY UP  - 'The Lord of the Rings' star Cate Blanchett claims 'no one got paid anything' to film blockbuster movie

cate blanchett on Lord of the Rings

Cate Blanchett starred in 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Getty Images/Everett Collection)

'THERE IS AN AFTERLIFE' - Suzanne Somers' widower says late 'Three's Company' star shows signs she's around: 'There is an afterlife'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending