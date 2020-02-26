Former 'RHONY' cast members: Where are they now?

As Bravo fans know, Housewives have come and gone over the years.

It's not uncommon to start a new season with a fresh face ready to stir up the drama among the ladies as another Housewife exits the reality series.

And although the show takes place in different cities across the country, with the Season 12 premiere of the “Real Housewives of New York” right around the corner, we're zeroing in on the ladies from the Big Apple and taking a look at where these former Housewives are today.

Here's a glance at the past "RHONY" ladies ahead of the new season's April 2 premiere:

Julianne "Jules" Wainstein

Wainstein only appeared on the franchise during Season 8. After leaving the limelight, she has been going through a public divorce from Michael Wainstein since 2016.

The 39-year-old reality star was booked on charges of battery on Feb. 23 reportedly stemming from an altercation with her estranged husband, with whom she shares two children.

“This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior,” Michael’s lawyer, Morghan Richardson, told Fox News at the time. “Michael is exploring all of his legal options at this time and a protective order was issued.”

In October 2019, Julianne opened up about how she's since relocated until her divorce could be sorted out.

"Until my divorce is over, I'm temporarily living in Boca [in Florida] at my parents', which actually happened to be a nice thing because unfortunately my father just recently passed away," she revealed in an interview with “Life After Bravo.” "So we got to spend the last year with him, which we wouldn't have spent as much time if we were living in New York. So we'll be there until things settle, and then hopefully we'll move back soon."

Bethenny Frankel

Frankel started out on the series when it first premiered back in 2008.

She left the show after Season 3 only to make her return in Season 7. However, in August 2019, the Skinnygirl mogul, 49, revealed she was saying goodbye once again in a heartfelt Instagram post to her fans.

Since her exit, it's been announced that Frankel and her company, B Real Productions, have teamed up with HBO Max for an eight-episode competition series titled "The Big Shot With Bethenny."

The show is described as 30-minute episodes, which will see the "next generation of business moguls" competing "for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team."

Frankel has also been busy selling her real estate properties, including her Hamptons home (for $2.28M), which was famously at the center of conversations among her "RHONY" co-stars. The sale came weeks after Frankel found a buyer for her New York City apartment (for $3.65M) after it reportedly sat on the market for almost two years.

Carole Radziwill

Radziwill, 56, was on the show from Season 5 to 10. The best-selling author revealed that she was exiting in August 2018. In her statement to the Daily Dish, the cast member said she has "decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing."

According to a July 2019 article from Women's Wear Daily (WWD), Radziwill is reportedly working on a scripted TV comedy "based on a former reality star who is president of the co-op board of a little West Village apartment building."

She also has plans to create a true crime show, her third book is in progress and she contributes to a column for her best friend Cassandra Grey’s Violet Grey website, per the outlet.

Jill Zarin

Zarin was on "RHONY" from its inception until Season 4. She left the series as a main Housewife but has made appearances from Seasons 9 through 11.

In January 2018, Zarin's husband Bobby died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the statement posted on Zarin’s website said.

It added, “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time.”

Last June, Zarin sold her Upper East Side home she shared with her late husband for $3.25M, the New York Post reported.

Zarin, 56, wrote about the move in an emotional post to Instagram at the time: "After 19 of the most amazing years together in our home .. the time has come 18 months after Bobby passed to begin a new chapter," she said.

In her post, Zarin noted that she was "downsizing" and "completely changing" her surroundings.

Alex McCord

Another original cast member is McCord, who like Zarin, also left after Season 4. Since her exit, McCord, 46, moved to her husband Simon van Kempen's native Australia in 2014.

On the decision to relocate, McCord told the Daily Dish that the decision really came down to being with family.

"Over the last few years, all of Simon's family have reconvened from as far as Europe to all live within 20 minutes of each other on a collection of beautiful beaches on the north coast of New South Wales," she said at the time. "We are the last of the family to move back, and it's time."

McCord went on to study psychology, and in 2017, she graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor's degree.

"Simon decided to go to law school, and he's halfway through at this point. And I decided to get a degree in psychology," McCord told the Daily Dish in April 2017.

Aviva Drescher

Drescher, 49, appeared on the series for two seasons, 5 and 6. Since her departure, the mom of four has been busy raising her kids. (She and husband Reid share two children together and then they each have one kid from previous marriages.)

However, don't count Drescher out completely. In March 2018, the former Housewife said she'd be open to joining the show again.

"If they needed somebody and I worked in the mix, I would go back,” she told Page Six at the time. “I really think the ‘Housewives’ are some of the strongest women around because they are portraying their real life and they’re getting hammered for it and to have that thick skin. I think its really admirable.”

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Bensimon was a Housewife from Seasons 2 through 4. She also made appearances in Seasons 6 and 7.

Post-Bravo, Bensimon, 51, has released several books, including "The Second Course" and "A Dangerous Age." She also recently got her real estate license and became a member of the Douglas Elliman real estate team in 2019.

“I feel very lucky to have such a diverse client base, and now I have the advantage of breadth of experience with Douglas Elliman,” she told Page Six of deciding to join the group. “They are the strategic partner in all of my real estate endeavors.”

Heather Thomson

Thomson, 56, was on the Bravo reality series from Seasons 5 to 7 and made appearances from Seasons 8 to 10.

She has been busy raising her two kids and has since started a nutrition line called Heather Thomson Superfoods.

Kristen Taekman

Taekman, 42, appeared in Seasons 6 and 7.

While Season 7 was still airing, it was reported that the Ashley Madison hack revealed her husband, Josh, was a member of the extramarital affair website, according to People magazine.

Per the outlet, Josh denied being unfaithful to Taekman. “I deeply apologized for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family,” he told People in a statement in August 2015. “We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, are still together and raising their two children.

Taekman also runs the lifestyle and fashion blog, Last Night's Look.

Cindy Barshop

Barshop, 55, was on the series for Season 4.

Since her time on the show, she has started a new business venture called V Spot, a women’s intimate health spa, according to People magazine.

Barshop has also been busy raising her twins. In a 2019 interview with the outlet, she revealed one of her kids is transgender.

“When a child feels comfortable and open, identity issues are able to be discussed in the family environment,” she told People at the time. “I believe living in creating an open and positive home so they are able to express themselves.”