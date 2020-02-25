'Real Housewives of New York' star Jules Wainstein arrested, estranged husband gets protective order

“Real Housewives of New York” star Julianne “Jules” Wainstein was arrested Sunday and booked on charges of battery reportedly stemming from an altercation with her estranged husband, Michael.

The 39-year-old reality star was booked in Palm Beach, Fla. after being arrested in Boca Raton. She was booked and placed in the county detention center around 3:49 p.m but has since been released, according to records obtained by Fox News.

Page Six reports that the arrest stemmed from a heated argument that the couple was having that saw Jules allegedly lick Michael’s car window before bashing the back of the vehicle with a baseball bat. The situation escalated and at one point Jules reportedly punched Michael in the face. The outlet reports that their two children were in the car at the time.

“This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior,” Michael’s lawyer, Morghan Richardson told Fox News. “Michael is exploring all of his legal options at this time and a protective order was issued.”

Representatives for Jules did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

As Us Weekly notes, Michael and Jules ended their marriage in 2016 and have been locked in a contentious divorce ever since. She previously accused him of being unfaithful in their marriage, prompting him to allege she assaulted him before this most recent incident in 2012.

The outlet reports that child support payments have become an issue for the couple in the past as well. In October, Jules revealed to Bravo that she was relocating until her divorce could be sorted out.

"Until my divorce is over, I'm temporarily living in Boca [in Florida] at my parents, which actually happened to be a nice thing because unfortunately my father just recently passed away," she revealed in an interview with “Life After Bravo.” "So we got to spend the last year with him, which we wouldn't have spent as much time if we were living in New York. So we'll be there until things settle, and then hopefully we'll move back soon."