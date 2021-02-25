Former Princess Tessy of Luxembourg expecting first child with fiancé Frank Floessel

Former Princess Tessy Anthony of Luxembourg is expecting her first child with her new fiancé, Swiss businessman Frank Floessel.

The ex-royal, 34, announced the exciting news Wednesday on Instagram. "Spring is the perfect time for delicate flowers to grow," she captioned a photo of her side profile which featured a little baby bump.

Tessy and Floessel announced their engagement on New Year's Eve. She wrote on Instagram, "Yes to 2021 and many more years together."

At the time, the financier told RTL Today, "After having mastered the extraordinary and difficult last year together, I took my chance to take the next step in our relationship and I am overjoyed that Tessy said yes."

Tessy was formerly married to Prince Louis of Luxembourg. They married in 2006 and divorced in 2019.

The former couple share two sons: Prince Gabriel of Nassau, 14, and Prince Noah of Nassau, 12.

After the divorce, Tessy was stripped of her royal titles. She told Hello magazine, it "took a long time" to heal after the split.

"After every relationship, it takes a while to heal when the heart has been broken. It has been really, really wonderful for me to realize that I am able to trust and love again. It's nice to see that life goes on," she described.

In 2019, Tessy revealed that she found marrying into royalty extremely difficult.

"My little cousin needed to change schools twice," she told Sky News at the time adding that her family "suffered greatly" with the media scrutiny.

"My twin brother was incredibly bullied at work — he still is today," Tessy continued. "My sister, my parents suffered, my oldest brother doesn’t talk to me anymore because of that, because it was too much for him to handle. That was when I married in, and when I got divorced, oh my gosh the same."

