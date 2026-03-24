Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson opts for GLP-1 shots instead of new jeans: 'Mama is on a budget'

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Kendra Wilkinson is preparing for her GLP-1 journey

"I’m a little bit overweight at the moment, so I’m gonna start taking my weight loss shots," Wilkinson told Us Weekly. "I’m starting that journey next week."

"There’s nothing worse than being in a gym every single day, working out and not seeing any progress," she added. "I hit 40. I’m happy. I’m at peace, but I noticed that my jeans are a little tighter lately, so I don’t want to go out and shop anymore. Mama is on a budget, so I have to fit back in my jeans. So I actually signed up for a shot company that will be delivering my shot next week. So I’ll start my journey next week."

KENDRA WILKINSON TELLS HATERS TO 'LEAVE ME ALONE' AFTER WEIGHT GAIN, ADMITS SHE'S NO LONGER A 'PLAYBOY GIRL'

Wilkinson admitted that she doesn't intend to "go all in" with the shots, but rather, "lose a few pounds safely."

"I just want to slightly, like, ease my way into it," she said. "I just want to be balanced out. I don’t really want to be skinny, but I just want to be balanced and fit in my jeans again."

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Last year, Wilkinson addressed body-shamers who had been poking fun at her physical appearance.

"Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl)," she wrote on Instagram, adding a laughing face emoji. "But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."

Wilkinson explained that she's "finally" at peace in her life and would appreciate it if fans online would stop criticizing her appearance.

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"For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together," she wrote.

"Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots."

These days, the mother of two is focusing on her real estate career.

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"The only thing I can say I regret in my life is not starting my real estate career while I was living at the Playboy Mansion," the "Girls Next Door" alum told Fox News Digital on the red carpet at the Operation Smile 25th Los Angeles Smile Fiesta last year.

"What was I thinking?" she added. "Like, I mean, I was surrounded by everyone, every celebrity, every billionaire, and what was I thinking? But I'm now in real estate, so I'm good."

Wilkinson launched her career in real estate after passing the California real estate exam in June 2020. A month later, Wilkinson was hired as a real estate agent at The Agency, the luxury real estate company founded by Mauricio Umansky.

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Wilkinson later left The Agency to join the high-end real estate firm Douglas Elliman. In November 2021, Wilkinson debuted her reality series, "Kendra Sells Hollywood," which followed the former model as she navigated the ups and downs of her new career in Los Angeles' ultracompetitive luxury real estate market. "Kendra Sells Hollywood" ran for two seasons on Discovery+ and Max.