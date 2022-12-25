Expand / Collapse search
Former Disney star Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

Orlando Brown was charged with aggravated menacing

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges following an alleged altercation in Ohio.

Brown was taken into custody Thursday over a domestic violence incident at a Lima, Ohio, home. He was held on a $25,000 bond, according to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records.

The former actor, known best for his role in "That's So Raven," was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

FORMER DISNEY CHANNEL STAR ORLANDO BROWN ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, SMILES IN MUG SHOT

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges following an alleged altercation in Ohio. (Credit Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Police said they responded to a call and when officers arrived at the home, they witnessed a verbal argument they feared could turn violent.

According to an arrest report, a relative said Brown was acting "crazy" and "came at him with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner."

FORMER DISNEY STAR ORLANDO BROWN JAILED IN VEGAS, PENDING DOMESTIC BATTERY TRIAL

Former Disney actor Orlando Brown was best known for his role in "That's So Raven."

The relative told police that Brown had been staying at his home for about two weeks because Brown is homeless, and he "did not want him to go to a homeless shelter."

Brown has had several personal troubles in the past, including drinking, addiction and charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He admitted during a 2018 appearance on "Dr. Phil" that he had been heavily drinking, using drugs and selling crystal meth.

An undated Clark County, Nev., Detention Center booking photo shows former Disney star Orlando Brown.

The ex-actor said during the interview that he wanted to clean up for his kids. When he was asked how many children he had, he responded, "Quite a bit, but four that I know of." He also claimed to Dr. Phil that the late pop star Michael Jackson was his father.

Fox News' Cara Haladey contributed to this report.

