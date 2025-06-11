Former Christian music star admits drug-fueled 'double life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man known for singing Christian music responded to allegations of substance abuse and sexual assault of other men, saying they are "largely true."

Michael Tait, formerly of the bands Newsboys and DC Talk, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post what he called, "My confession."

"Recent reports of my reckless and destructive behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse and sexual activity are sadly, largely true," Tait wrote. "For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way."

"I am ashamed of my life choices and actions, and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it-sin," he said.

The singer went on to say that he left Newsboys in January to "get help."

Tait's words came nearly a week after a report from Christian investigative journalism outlet The Roys Report (TRR) with accusations dating back to 2004.

TRR says their investigation into Tait lasted 2.5 years and included interviews with "more than 50 sources." Two men said while they were 22 years old, Tait allegedly fondled their genitals after they had drunk alcohol with him.

Tait's former band posted their own statement on social media on June 5, saying the four members' "hearts were shattered" when they read the allegations.

"First and foremost, our hearts are with the victims who have bravely shared their stories. If you are a victim, we urge you to come forward. We absolutely do not condone any form of sexual assault," Newsboys wrote on Facebook.

"When he left the band in January, Michael confessed to us and our management that he ‘had been living a double-life’ but we never imagined that it could be this bad," Newsboys said.

Tait, 59, joined Newsboys in 2009. Prior to that, he was the lead singer for Christian rap trio DC Talk, according to the New York Post.