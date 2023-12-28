Food Network and TV host Bobby Rivers dead at 70

Bobby Rivers, a television host for the Food Network and VH1, has died. He was 70.

"Bobby died on Dec. 26, 2023, peacefully," Rivers’ sister Betsy confirmed with Fox News Digital. "His cancer had spread to his lungs, and he suffered a few mini strokes, according to the MRI."

Betsy revealed that she had visited her beloved brother the afternoon that he passed, "but did not want to watch him die."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

She shared that funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.

Bobby’s sister additionally posted on social media that he was "no longer in any pain."

Celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg, paid tribute to the late television personality.

"All hail this pioneer Bobby Rivers … He brought SO much to the table. R I P Bobby," she shared on Instagram with a photo of the two.

Bobby, born in 1953, was famously known for hosting "Watch Bobby Rivers" for VH1 and "Top 5" on the Food Network, having started his early journalism career at the Wisconsin television station, WISN.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After he graduated from Marquette University in the 1970s, Bobby joined the ABC affiliate station in 1979 and was the city’s first Black film critic on television, according to WISN.

Bobby joined VH1 in the late 1980s and interviewed several A-list celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Paul McCartney and Mel Gibson.

'SOPRANOS' AND 'GOODFELLAS' ACTRESS SUZANNE SHEPHERD DEAD AT 89

The journalist went on to host a late-night dating show titled "Bedroom Buddies" and was an entertainment news reporter for "Weekend Today" and "Good Day New York."

In June 1994, Bobby hosted a special episode of PBS' "In the Life," honoring the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. He then hosted Food Network’s "Top 5" in the early 2000s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

His television credits include, "The Equalizer," "The Sopranos" and The Onion News Network’s video podcast, "In the Know," according to his IMDB page.

Bobby was a strong advocate for the LGBTQ community. He is additionally survived by his brother, Tony.