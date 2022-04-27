'Flash' trailer shows off Michael Keaton's return as Batman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts," Michael Keaton’s Batman says in the new "Flash" trailer shown Tuesday afternoon at CinemaCon – a complete homage to his hysterical line from the original 1989 Tim Burton film.

There’s more Batman lore in the trailer as we see the Caped Crusader’s mansion and his secret library full of his suits. Oh, he’s also on his motorcycle, but it’s the one from the Christopher Nolan films.

Also spotted, a young Superman.

‘BATMAN’ STAR MICHAEL KEATON SAYS HE STILL FITS IN SUIT 30 YEARS LATER: ‘SVELTE AS EVER, SAME MEASUREMENTS’

The trailer climaxes in Flash’s recruiting of Keaton’s Dark Knight.

"Are you in?" asks Barry Allen.

Clearly, yes.

The movie hits theaters on June 23, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

No word when WB will be dropping this trailer.