©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

'Flash' trailer shows off Michael Keaton's return as Batman

'Flash' trailer was full of references from the 1989 'Batman' film

By Anthony D'Alessandro | Deadline
"You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts," Michael Keaton’s Batman says in the new "Flash" trailer shown Tuesday afternoon at CinemaCon – a complete homage to his hysterical line from the original 1989 Tim Burton film.

There’s more Batman lore in the trailer as we see the Caped Crusader’s mansion and his secret library full of his suits. Oh, he’s also on his motorcycle, but it’s the one from the Christopher Nolan films.

Also spotted, a young Superman.

Michael Keaton appeared in the newest trailer for "Flash" released Tuesday at Cinema Con.

Michael Keaton appeared in the newest trailer for "Flash" released Tuesday at Cinema Con. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

‘BATMAN’ STAR MICHAEL KEATON SAYS HE STILL FITS IN SUIT 30 YEARS LATER: ‘SVELTE AS EVER, SAME MEASUREMENTS’

The trailer climaxes in Flash’s recruiting of Keaton’s Dark Knight.

"Are you in?" asks Barry Allen.

Clearly, yes.

The movie hits theaters on June 23, 2023.

Michael Keaton on the set of "Batman."

Michael Keaton on the set of "Batman." (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

No word when WB will be dropping this trailer.

