Final video of Gilbert Gottfried cracking jokes hours before being rushed to hospital released by family

Gilbert Gottfried's family released the final video of the comedian shot hours before he was rushed to the hospital.

In the hours before his death, the comedian had been filming an episode of his SiriusXM podcast "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast" with guest Brenda Vaccaro.

"Last video of Gilbert’s last recording of ‘Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast.’ Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital," the family tweeted from his verified account.

The esteemed performer died just after 2:30 pm ET on April 12 from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz told Fox News Digital.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the actor and comedian’s verified Twitter account shared on Tuesday in a statement.

"Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love the Gottfried family," the statement concluded.

Gottfried’s work in television soon led to roles in film. Most notable was his scene as business manager Sidney Bernstein in the hit sequel "Beverly Hills Cop II," for which Gottfried was lauded for stealing the picture "with a single scene."

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's "Aladdin."

Shortly after his death, Gottfired was honored by the Broadway cast of "Aladdin."

"Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend," Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago in the musical, told the crowd at the curtain call.

"A funny man with an indelible voice. The man who breathed life into Iago for the animated film, Mr Gilbert Gottfried. I along with five other actors worldwide have the distinct privilege to bring Iago to life on stage and I think one of the main reasons this character is who he is, is because of what Gilbert brought to the animated film: his comedy and that voice."

