Felicity Huffman wears Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt after Varsity Blues college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman is making a bold statement following the college admissions scandal.

The "Desperate Housewives" star, 61, stepped out in a Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt as she prepared for her big stage debut at London’s Park Theater on Thursday.

Huffman wore the college sweatshirt paired with black leggings and sneakers. Her hair was tied back in a bun.

The actress’ appearance comes after her eldest daughter, Sophia Macy, was accepted into the university for drama.

Sophia earned the spot at Carnegie Mellon University after retaking the SAT following her mother’s involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Huffman hopes to make a career comeback after the "Operation Varsity Blues" arrest and recently opened up about how the scandal impacted her life and career.

"I walk into the room with it. I did it. It’s black and white," Huffman told The Guardian. "How I am is kind of a loaded question. As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I’m well."

Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after bribing a college prep expert with $15,000 to alter her daughter’s SAT scores to get her into college. The actress was ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and complete 250 hours of community service after serving 11 days of a 14-day jail sentence.

Despite Huffman getting booked for several acting gigs since her arrest, the Oscar-nominated actress said she still feels the consequences of the scandal years later.

Although she has landed an appearance on "The Good Doctor" and voice work on "Supreme: The Battle for Roe" and is currently preparing for her first big role in London’s Park Theater revival of Taylor Mac’s "Hir," Huffman admitted that her career has suffered.

"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn’t get picked up. It’s been hard," she said. "Sort of like your old life died, and you died with it."

She added that she’s "grateful" for her support system, including daughters Georgia, 21, and Sophia, 23, whom she shares with her husband of 27 years, William H. Macy, who did not face any criminal charges in the fraud case.

"I’m lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land," she said.

Last December, Huffman addressed her role in the college admissions scandal for the first time since the events unfolded.

"It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future," Huffman told ABC. "And so it was sort of like my daughter's future — which meant I had to break the law."

Last year, Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the "Operation Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

The 62-year-old businessman from Newport Beach, California, pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

"After a year, he started to say, ‘Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to,’" Huffman added.

"And I believed him. And so when he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seems like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — that was my only option to give my daughter a future."

Huffman continued, "And I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it. So, I did it."

The scandal, which involved people such as "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, along with Huffman, helped deep-pocketed parents get their children into some of the nation's most selective schools despite poor test scores.

Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also charged, while Singer was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and ordered to forfeit $10 million.