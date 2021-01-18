Garth Brooks' upcoming Biden inauguration performance receives mixed reaction from fans

Fans of Garth Brooks are divided about the country icon's upcoming performance at the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

On Monday, the "Friends in Low Places" singer, 58, officially joined Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez in the lineup.

Many fans were excited to learn that the star would be offering up his talents for the ceremony.

"Apparently, Garth Brooks has some friends in high places too!" said a Twitter user. "Looking forward to his performance during our virtual inauguration celebration, for our very real President, Biden and Vice President, Harris."

"Me reading garth brooks is playing at @JoeBiden's inauguration," said another alongside a video clip of a man jumping and clicking his heels together.

Another said: "Awesome. Love Garth!"

Others, however, seemed unhappy.

"Garth brooks playing the biden inauguration as a republican, putting a new spin on 'friends in low places,'" wrote a critic.

"Biden isn't good," said another. "We're divided because people like Garth Brooks were willing to be divided when they were told to be."

Another person said they "unfollowed" the musician and removed "all music" of Brooks from their phone.

During Monday's announcement, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said future first lady Jill Biden personally reached out to Brooks, who joked that he’ll likely be "the only Republican at the ceremony." However, he made sure to note that his presence there is about bringing people together, not politics.

"I've played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honor for me to get to serve... and it's one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it's an honor to be asked," he told reporters, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Brooks famously passed on performing at Donald Trump's inauguration, but later explained that it was a scheduling issue rather than a political statement.

At the time, Brooks was on tour and said in an episode of his Facebook show "Inside Studio G" that he "left it up to karma. If Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, then of course we are out," according to Billboard.

He performed at Barack Obama’s 2008 swearing-in ceremony.

