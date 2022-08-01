Expand / Collapse search
The fabulous Gal Gadot: “Miss Israel” star turned modern day “Wonder Woman”

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress well-known in Hollywood as Wonder Woman and Gisele in "Fast & Furious"

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Gal Gadot at ELLE's Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration in October 2021
    Image 1 of 10

    Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress. She has played "Wonder Woman" in the DC universe, The Bishop in "Red Notice," and Linnet Ridgeway Doyle in the mystery/crime film "Death on the Nile." (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Miss Israel Gal Gadot smiling at the Miss Universe final show in 2004
    Image 2 of 10

    Gadot was crowned Miss Israel in 2004. She then went on to compete for Miss Universe that same year. Gadot has admitted to purposely tanking the Miss Universe pageant out of fear of winning. She pretended she barely spoke English and wore the wrong dress on purpose. (MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano at the 2017 Golden Globes
    Image 3 of 10

    Following the Miss Universe pageant, Gadot served for two mandatory service years in the Israel Defense Forces. She met her husband and real estate developer Yaron Varsano in 2006 and they married in 2008. The pair has three daughters together, Maya, Alma, and Daniella. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Gal Gadot in 2009
    Image 4 of 10

    After years of modeling, Gal Gadot appeared in her first credited acting role in the 2008 Israeli TV series "Bubot." In 2009, Gadot played Gisele Yashar in "Fast and Furious." She continued to play Gisele in "Fast Five" and "Fast and Furious 6." (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot
    Image 5 of 10

    Gal Gadot first appeared as Wonder Woman in "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016.  (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

  • Gal Gadot in 2017
    Image 6 of 10

    Gadot has acted as the beloved and iconic Wonder Woman in several movies since the release of "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice." In 2017, she starred as Diana in "Wonder Woman" and in "Justice League." In 2020, she acted as Diana once again in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

  • Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter
    Image 7 of 10

    Lynda Carter played Wonder Woman in the original "Wonder Woman" TV series from 1975-1979. In 2020, Carter played Asteria in the movie "Wonder Woman 1984" opposite Gal Gadot. (Mike Coppola/WireImage)

  • Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson
    Image 8 of 10

    In 2021, Gadot starred as The Bishop in Netflix’s action comedy "Red Notice" alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

  • Gal Gadot with her husband Yaron Varsano at the LA premiere of "Red Notice"
    Image 9 of 10

    Gal Gadot is photographed at the "Red Notice" world premiere with her husband Yaron Varsano.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

  • Israeli actress Gal Gadot
    Image 10 of 10

    The "Death on the Nile" actress is set to star in "Cleopatra," a movie about the Egyptian leader’s life. She, however, faced backlash for being cast in the role. The movie is in pre-production as of 2022 with no set release date. (Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

