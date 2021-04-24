'Extreme Sisters' Anna and Lucy reveal why they choose to share a boyfriend: It's 'never boring!'

Identical twins Anna and Lucy are the first to admit they're "over-the-top extreme" when it comes to spending every single minute of their lives together.

The 36-year-old sisters not only finish each other's sentences, sleep and shower together, and measure their food to be exactly the same -- they also share a boyfriend, Ben, 39.

The two women who look, move and sound exactly the same are just one of several sets of close sisters who will star in TLC's new series "Extreme Sisters," airing Sunday, April 25.

In an interview with Fox News from their home in Perth, Australia, the twins reveal how dating the same man has changed their lives for the better and helped them to achieve their No. 1 goal in life: "to never be apart."

"We want to live like one person. We need everything to be identical: our clothes, our makeup. I need to follow her wherever she goes so if she walks into the next room, I have to. We have to do the same steps, too," Anna explained.

Anna and Lucy currently live with their "best friend" -- their mother, Jeanette -- and their boyfriend, Ben. The latter they share a bed with every night and there's a specific order: "Lucy is always on the left side, Anna is always on the right, and Ben is in the middle."

While two sisters sharing a boyfriend is unconventional, Anna and Lucy simultaneously declared they "wouldn't have it any other way."

"We had separate boyfriends in the past and it did not work. We always have to have the same partner. When we had separate partners they always tried to separate us. It destroyed everything because we never want to be apart. For us sharing a boyfriend, it’s a lot easier for our lives," Lucy shared.

Of course, dating the same person means things may get complicated if they ever wish to get married or have kids. These are milestones the sisters have already contemplated and have a plan in place if and when the opportunities arise.

"If I get pregnant, I would like Anna to be pregnant because we want to experience pregnancy together, so that's Ben's job," Lucy laughed. "It's going to be hard. But there's treatments and new technology out there that would help us."

Anna confirmed that while marriage would be a great step, it's not necessary in their minds. Plus, the three marrying each other would be illegal in Australia, they said.

The two also credited Ben -- whom they first met over Facebook thanks to a mutual friend -- for never once judging them and being perfectly okay with giving them equal attention.

"Whatever he does to Lucy he does to me straight away. We didn’t tell him to do that. He just knows. If he comes over and hugs Lucy, he comes to hug me straight away. Everything’s equal. He just knows to do that," Anna said.

Her identical twin chimed in: He's our soulmate. He hasn't judged us from Day One, and he doesn't want to change us. This relationship is never boring. It’s so fascinating. Our daily life is challenging, but he never has a problem with how we live our life. There’s never been any jealousy."

While living next to another person for your entire life does seem unrealistic, Anna and Lucy have proven that it is achievable, just with a few adjustments. The sisters once held the same job for 7 years working in a nursing home. The catch? One was a full-time paid employee and the other was working right by her side, as a volunteer.

"We shared a wage so that meant one of us got paid and one of us volunteered for 7 years. We wanted to be together and we accepted that," Anna said.

Anna and Lucy could only recall one time they've been apart in the last 10 years.

"Ten years ago we got our breast implants done and that’s the only time we’ve been separated. Lucy went first in the surgery, and I had to wait in another room. That’s the only time I can remember we’ve been separated. We wanted the same surgeon and we got the same surgeon, the same surgery, but Lucy needed to go first, and I needed to wait by myself," Anna recalled.

Anna and Lucy said they cannot wait for people around the world to see their "love story" documented on television. The twins added that they're well aware their bond is unusual, but believe the TLC series will help viewers understand how and why they wish to lead their lives as one.

"Everyone's gonna have their opinion. We can't please everyone. Being in the spotlight means we're going to get bullies and trolls, but we're good people and we're not hurting anyone. We're happy and we can handle it."

"Extreme Sisters" premieres on Sunday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET. on TLC.