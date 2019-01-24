Erykah Badu demands apology from 'Surviving R. Kelly' producer

Erykah Badu wants “Surviving R. Kelly” filmmaker Dream Hampton to apologize for claiming she reached out to her to participate in the Lifetime docuseries.

“I WAS NOT EVER contacted by anyone to be in documentary,” Badu posted.

“APOLOGIZE. It’s simple.”

Hampton shot back: “Apologize? Are you kidding? Again, you PUBLICLY said he did more for black people than anyone?”

Hampton was referencing Badu’s banter from the 2015 Soul Train Awards show.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.