R Kelly
Published

Erykah Badu demands apology from 'Surviving R. Kelly' producer

New York Post
Erykah Badu wants “Surviving R. Kellyfilmmaker Dream Hampton to apologize for claiming she reached out to her to participate in the Lifetime docuseries.

ERYKAH BADU AND DA BRAT DEFEND R. KELLY AMID SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

“I WAS NOT EVER contacted by anyone to be in documentary,” Badu posted.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu (REUTERS)

“APOLOGIZE. It’s simple.”

Hampton shot back: “Apologize? Are you kidding? Again, you PUBLICLY said he did more for black people than anyone?”

Hampton was referencing Badu’s banter from the 2015 Soul Train Awards show.

