Erika Jayne spotted for the first time since 'Real Housewives' reunion tell-all

Erika Jayne was spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time since opening up about her legal woes and her divorce on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion.

Jayne was snapped talking on the phone by her vehicle while returning home from a workout over the weekend. The "RHOBH" star wore an all-black ensemble including leggings, a track jacket with white trim, a headband and dark sunglasses as she chatted with someone on the phone.

It’s unclear who she was speaking to, but photographers caught her pacing outside her car as she talking away days after appearing on the reunion special.

The 50-year-old star has found herself in headlines in recent months since announcing her divorce from Tom Girardi .

In the time since she's been hit with several lawsuits and allegations of shady financial dealings.

During the first part of the " Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " reunion on Bravo Wednesday night, Jayne spoke openly about her legal troubles when pressed by host Andy Cohen .

Cohen, 53, didn’t shy away from directly addressing the elephant in the room. Fortunately, Jayne explained that she was "happy" to talk openly about her drama and "close this chapter" in her life.

Among the earlier questions , the star was asked was whether her attorneys advised she leave the show. She said they did.

"But I said no because I have nothing to hide," she explained, noting that lawyers warned her that things could get "flipped around on" her, but she chose to stay on-air anyway.

She also addressed fans' continued calls for her to leave. "Why should I be fired?" Jayne asked Cohen. "Why are you presuming that I’ve done something? Why aren’t we letting the legal process play out?"

Jayne added, "You’ve heard one side – and a lot of bulls--t on that side. Give me a chance to defend myself. Watch me. I’m ready for the challenge. Watch me do it."

She later said that after leaving her husband, she's "trying" to date and is looking for someone that's well endowed so she can have some "hot sex." Jayne also shared that since divorcing Girardi in 2020, the Bravo show has been her main source of income.

Jayne then addressed her marriage.

First, Jayne said that she was sad to learn that Girardi wasn't able to attend her debut on Broadway in the musical "Chicago" early last year.

"I'm not giving him a pass for that," she said. "Because I know that he was in DC and never bothered to come to New York City."

"There's so much more there," she explained. "I told Tom: ‘If you are in love with someone else, divorce me and go be with her.'"

She claimed he had no response. Cohen then asked Jayne whether she had been faithful in her marriage to the attorney, but no response was given before the episode ended.

In a promo for a future installment of the reunion, Jayne said, "I loved my husband, now he's allegedly defrauding widows, orphans and burn victims. How the f--k do you think I feel," and also revealed that when someone sent a photo of their breasts to Girardi, she replied, "nice t--s, stupid b---h."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.