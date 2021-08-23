What Erika Jayne’s ‘Real Housewives’ co-stars have said about her legal drama

The "Real Housewives" have attempted to keep it real as Erika Jayne faces mounting legal woes.

On Friday, the reality star and Broadway performer took aim at her critics in two separate Instagram posts, including one comment from a user who wrote that she "needs to be executed."

"Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life," the 50-year-old captioned her post.

Jayne has come under fire for months due to the legal woes surrounding her and her ex-husband Tom Girardi. Jayne filed for divorce from the 82-year-old in November 2020.

The former couple had been married for roughly 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

And the reality TV star’s castmates had plenty to say about the matter. While some were quick to publicly defend their pal, others, like everyone else, are waiting to see how it all plays out.

Here are what some of the cast have said about Jayne’s drama so far:

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna seemingly rushed to her co-star’s defense and tried to convince "Real Housewives" fans to take a mental step backward and understand that they’re real people, not just villains on a TV show. "Be angry be scared be hurt be devastated cry feel all of the grief. Feel all of the feelings," Rinna wrote in a post. "But please don’t threaten to kill us or our families We are here doing the best we can with a real life situation that is playing out in real time. We are devastated for the victims orphans and widows. Please Be patient and be hopeful that justice will prevail."

Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke told Fox News she thought it was important for the housewives to meet up and discuss Jayne’s ongoing legal woes, as opposed to immediately drawing conclusions based on what was being reported on. "When we were in La Quinta [Palm Springs], we were having a lot of conversations about their relationship, and then this very heavy article came out in the L.A. Times, [so] I just wanted to take a step back and say moving forward, ‘Are we going to continue these conversations?’" Stracke recalled. "I just wanted us to be very careful with the conversations that we were having [in regards to] whatever was going to happen in the future. That was basically my concern."

Garcelle Beauvai

Garcelle Beauvais commended Jayne for keeping it real in front of cameras. "We don’t shy away from it," she told Us Weekly. "The show doesn’t shy away from it. And Erika was amazing [in] that she was as honest as she was."

Dorit Kemsley

After attorney Ronald Richards suggested in February that a robbery at the former couple’s estate in Pasadena Calif. was a "scam," Dorit Kemsley stepped in to defend her pal on Twitter. "I can 100% confirm this was NOT at the Pasadena home," she tweeted, as quoted by Page Six. "Please, give her a break already! Innocent until proven guilty. This has moved beyond reporting to full on bullying."

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards previously addressed Jayne’s divorce on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." She said they were in the middle of Season 11 when Girardi confirmed the end of her marriage. "We were just getting information as it was unfolding and we still don’t know everything." Richards also told The Daily Dish podcast that she was just as surprised as everybody else by the announcement. "When we were in Tahoe, we didn’t know anything was going on with her, [that] she was having any issues, so when we got that text, we were shocked."

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed on the "Andy Girl’s" podcast that she understood why fans of the show were upset that the singer hadn’t publicly expressed her sympathy for the victims of her estranged husband’s alleged crimes. "I totally understand, I really do," said the newcomer as quoted by Us Weekly. "And I would probably feel that same way, had I not been on the show. Because you can watch everything through this sort of lens. Right? Social media is edited too, all of it. It’s designed to create a story, right? All I know, for me, is that I saw a whole person… That being said, whatever guidance she’s getting, there has to be a reason to not address what’s going on with the victims. Because those are the real victims. But, by the way, she might be a victim too. We don’t know."

Kathy Hilton

During an appearance of "Watch What Happens Live," Kathy Hilton told host Andy Cohen that she wasn’t quick to judge Jayne. "I had only met her when I had a birthday party for Kyle [Richards] at my house and it was just, like, 16 girls," Hilton recalled, as quoted by People magazine. "Like, two years ago. She was very polite and quiet and lovely. I put her at our table 'cause I felt like I didn't know her. So I just don't know. I believe she's telling the truth."

