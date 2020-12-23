Expand / Collapse search
Emma Thompson is over doing 'unbalanced' sex scenes in movies

The actress is about to film a new project that flips the script

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Dame Emma Thompson is fighting sexism in Hollywood.

The "Love Actually" actress spoke about how it's more acceptable for older men to be with younger women in TV series and movies than vice versa.

In Thompson's new film, "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande," she flips the script.

"It’s very interesting with this woman I’m about to play," the 61-year-old told CultureBlast podcast about how her character openly wants to sleep with younger men. "Now I’ve never heard a woman say that on-screen... with men, it’s completely acceptable."

EMMA THOMPSON REPRISES 'MEN IN BLACK' ROLE FOR SPIN-OFF

Her character actually hires a younger sex worker for an evening together. 

"It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney – who is delightful – to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him. If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It’s completely and utterly unbalanced," she explained. 

Emma Thompson is embracing sex scenes in her upcoming film, "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande."

Emma Thompson is embracing sex scenes in her upcoming film, "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande." (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"If 'Leo Grande,' the film that we make, speaks to people and people aren’t averse to seeing someone who’s 61 largely naked with a very much younger person, it’s going to be very interesting. We’ve got to keep being brave about that," the Oscar-winner mused. 

EMMA THOMPSON ASKED PRINCE WILLIAM IF SHE COULD KISS HIM DURING HER DAMEHOOD CEREMONY

The movie's director, Sophie Hyde, said of working with Thompson, "I’m thrilled to be working with the tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire, and to put on screen a relationship that feels unexpected and delightful."

"At a time when our need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people, which is funny, sexy and moving," she added.

"Good Luck To You, Leo Grande" will go into production in London in early 2021. 

