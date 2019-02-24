Expand / Collapse search
Emma Stone writes fellow Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira 'incredible' note before ceremony

By Jennifer Earl | Fox News
Emma Stone surprised her fellow Oscar nom with a note on Sunday. (AP)

Emma Stone surprised fellow best supporting actress nominee Marina de Tavira with a bouquet of peach-colored flowers and a sweet note ahead of the Oscars on Sunday.

The star of "The Favourite" wished her competition good luck, adding that it was a privilege to be nominated in the same category as the "Roma" actress.

"Good morning! The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day. @theacademy. El honor es todo mío. ¡Que bella manera de empezar el día!" de Tavira shared in an Instagram post, which has since recieved more than 30,000 likes.

In the note, Stone congratulated de Tavira and said it was a "huge honor" to be nominated alongside her.

"Have an incredible night!! XOX, Emma Stone," Stone signed the handwritten letter.

"Wow, Emma!" one fan replied.

"Sweet gesture," another added.

"What a thoughtful young lady Emma is," a third echoed.

Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.  (AP)

The pair are among five nominateed for Actress in a Supporting Role, joining Amy Adams for "Vice," Regina King for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Rachel Weisz for "The Favourite."

