Emily Ratajkowski addresses Harvey Weinstein settlement with inked message: 'F--k Harvey'

Emily Ratajkowski hit the red carpet on Wednesday for the premiere of Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” and had a special message for Harvey Weinstein.

The model and actress, who has appeared in music videos for Maroon 5 and Robin Thicke as well as films such as “Gone Girl” and “Entourage,” turned heads when she revealed a handwritten note on her left bicep that read, “F—k Harvey.”

Ratajkowski has been vocal in her disdain for the embattled movie mogul and even took to Twitter to speak about him.

“So this is what justice looks like in America? #burninhellharvey,” she wrote — attaching a picture of the New York Times report on Weinstein’s latest $25 million settlement.

The settlement agreement of $25 million would not require Weinstein to admit any wrongdoing on his part or make any out-of-pocket payments to any of the alleged accusers, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

More than 30 actresses and ex-employees of the disgraced studio head will share the proposed global legal payout, along with additional claimants who could join the class in later months -- which would effectively put a lid on each of the lawsuits brought against Weinstein and his former company.

“Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace,” Ratajkowski wrote on Twitter, attaching a picture of her “F—k Harvey” message along with the tweet.

Weinstein’s bail was increased on Wednesday from $1 million to $5 million after allegedly violating bail conditions by tampering with his electronic ankle monitor.